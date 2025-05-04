Lewis Hamilton quipped that there was some “dirty driving” from Alpine’s Pierre Gasly after they tangled ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

And that hit came when the 20 Formula 1 drivers got their chance to take fully drivable and team bespoke LEGO big build cars for a drive around the Miami International Autodrome, replacing the usual drivers’ parade procedure.

Lewis Hamilton has ‘most fun’ even with Gasly’s ‘dirty driving’

400,000 bricks. 22,000 hours. 26 LEGO specialists. It was quite the effort to put together these life-size, driveable LEGO F1 cars, but it was mission accomplished, as the stars of F1 took them for a drive in front of the Miami audience ahead of the Grand Prix.

Capturing all the details of the real F1 cars, down to sponsor logos and authentic Pirelli tyres, Hamilton said that was the “most fun drivers’ parade” he has ever taken part in, quite the statement considering he has been a part of the F1 grid since 2007.

He even took a hit from the Alpine, which was muscling between the Ferrari and Mercedes LEGO cars down the back straight. Luckily, with these cars reaching speeds of 20 km/h, it was a very low-speed tap for F1 standards.

Hamilton spoke with a broad smile about the experience after exiting the Ferrari, and as Gasly came past, he could not help but have a bit of fun.

“That was the most fun drivers’ parade we’ve ever had,” he began.

“Some dirty driving from this one here [Gasly]. Great fun.

“All weekend, the crowd has been incredible, but also, on this lap, is when you really get to see people, because obviously when we’re on track, it’s at serious high speeds.

“Big, big thank you to everyone in Miami for having us.”

More from the Miami Grand Prix

👉 FIA release lightning procedures as stormy weather threatens Miami GP

👉 Untelevised Lewis Hamilton radio message uncovered in key Miami GP call

Miami GP polesitter Max Verstappen joked that before lights out, the track would need some attention after that Ferrari and Alpine collision.

“I do think they have to sweep the track because there is quite a bit of LEGO debris now on the track,” he said with a smile.

“A few cars collided along the way.”

He joked that he and Yuki Tsunoda were lacking a bit of “top speed” in the LEGO Red Bull, as the focus switched to the Miami Grand Prix from there.

Read next: How LEGO brought 10 life-size, fully-drivable F1 cars to life