Lewis Hamilton said he hoped some of the money generated from Formula 1’s new deal with LMVH can be used to better the motorsport community – although he is not holding his breath.

Formula 1 recently announced a 10-year deal with luxury brands group LVMH which is reported to earn the sport $1 billion and Hamilton hopes some of that money can be used for good causes.

The LMVH sponsorship represents one of the biggest deals in F1 history with the sport set to feature brands such as Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and TAG Heuer as a result.

But while those in F1 will be planning how to spend the cash injection, Hamilton has said he would like to see part of the deal go to charitable endeavours.

“All I hope is that, there probably isn’t, but I hope that there’s an impact element to that deal,” he told media including PlanetF1.com.

“Because it’s two huge organisations making a crazy amount of money in a year. It shouldn’t be about how much more money we can make, it should be about what impact we can make with this partnership?

“I bet anyone it’s not the case. Maybe I’ll be pleasantly surprised but I really hope that would be in the conversations.”

Hamilton himself has many charity projects ongoing and he said he would bring this request up when he next speaks with F1 president Stefano Domenicalii.

“That would be the conversations I have when I sit with Stefano. He is conscious about what we do as a sport and how we can have a positive impact. So maybe he’s already included that, I hope so.”

On the deal which F1 itself called “unprecedented”, Hamilton said he was happy to see others had followed him in expressing themselves in the paddock.

“It’s a huge brand, LMVH, I mean, it’s incredible what they’ve achieved, and [they are] such a powerhouse. I’m very, very fortunate to work with one of the brands.

“They have very prestigious brands but I think it’s cool. I remember coming to the track and people frowning on me dressing the way I wanted to dress. And now everyone comes in fashion and LMVH is signing with the sport so it’s great.

“I’ve always looked at F1 as it just was never particularly fashionable. It was just all racing and no real fashion focus and I think it’s amazing now that fashion even recognises the sport.”

