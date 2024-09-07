Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton’s poignant post as emotions hit hard at Monza

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about the “unique” time in his life he’s currently going through, as his time with Mercedes winds down.

After 12 years with Mercedes, winning six driver’s titles and enjoying the most successful driver/team partnership in F1 history, Lewis Hamilton has just eight race weekends left with the team he dominated the sport with for so long.

Lewis Hamilton: What I feel most is pride

At last weekend’s race at Monza, following Mercedes’ confirmation that 17-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli will step into Hamilton’s seat in 2025, the realisation of the enormity of his career choice to leave for Ferrari appeared to hit the British driver hard.

Unable to hide his sadness, this despondency was on display again as Hamilton took to social media to process his thoughts.

Sharing images of a soft-lit and empty engineering room in the Mercedes trailer, Hamilton explained how he’d realised it’s his last time being in the unit that has become so comfortable for him.

“Leaving Monza, it hit me that it was the last European race this year,” he said.

“The last time I’ll be in my room in engineering that’s been my home for 12 years.”

With eight race weekends left with Mercedes, which are flyaway events dotted around the globe away from Europe, Hamilton said he’s entered a phase of reflection on his time with the Brackley-based squad as he prepares to join the Scuderia after this season.

“This is such a unique time in my life, one that continues to bring out a lot of emotions,” he said.

“What I feel the most is pride and gratitude.

“The memories will last forever, as will the memories I make next year.”

Hours after the confirmation of Antonelli on Saturday of the Italian Grand Prix weekend, Hamilton spoke of the surreal feelings he was experiencing at seeing his seat filled and the team begin their journey on without him.

“I’ve known for ages, so…” he replied to PlanetF1.com when asked about his feelings on seeing his seat filled.

“I knew it would be announced this morning. I definitely woke up and it was very, very, very surreal to just have, at least officially confirmed, my seat is going that I held onto for so long.

“So it was quite emotional this morning, but I’m really, really happy for Kimi and for this team – I know Kimi is gonna do a great job.”

Expanding on the emotions he’s been feeling, Hamilton said it’s been building through the year.

“It’s been there all year. Every single race you turn up,” he said.

“I love my team so much. We have been through a hell of a lot together so it will be emotional every single race.

“Because every race we do is the last time at that particular place. Every race we get closer and closer to the last time I’ll be in that Mercedes. It’s going to be tough, but my focus is just to do my best job for the team and to finish on a high.”

