Lewis Hamilton took to social media hours after comments from Ferrari president John Elkann spread around the world.

The Ferrari president made comments that suggested he believes Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could be doing more to help the Scuderia succeed in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton: I will never give up

The seven-time F1 World Champion, together with teammate Charles Leclerc, was offered advice by Elkann when the Italian appeared at an event in Milan on Monday.

Fresh from having watched Ferrari’s World Endurance Championship squad, run by AF Corse, win the title at the 8 Hours of Bahrain, Elkann said that, “Ferrari wins when it is united, as the WEC results have shown us. When everyone is together, great things can be achieved.”

Elkann then took surprise aim at where he believes the weaknesses within the Scuderia lie, pointing towards the drivers.

“Brazil was a huge disappointment,” he said.

“In Formula 1, we have mechanics who are always first in performing pit stops. The engineers work to improve the car.

“The rest is not up to par. We have drivers who need to focus on driving, talk less, and we have important races ahead of us, and it is not impossible to finish second.

“This is the most important message coming out of Bahrain: when Ferrari is a team, we win.

“We need drivers who think more about Ferrari and less about themselves.”

Sources within Ferrari have suggested the comments from Elkann are intended as a motivational spur for the team, following a weekend in which the Leclerc/Hamilton combination scored just six points, all from the Sprint race.

Both retired from the Grand Prix as Leclerc was wiped out while battling near the front on Lap 6, and Hamilton’s race was largely academic as he severely damaged his car in a bizarre misjudgement when he drove into the back of Franco Colapinto on the first lap, retiring midway through the race as a consequence.

The drama meant that Ferrari slipped to fourth overall in the Constructors’ Championship, with three race weekends remaining.

With Elkann’s comments first reported by Italian media on Monday, they quickly gathered momentum on social media as fans made their displeasure felt about what many deemed an unnecessarily incendiary declaration from the Ferrari president.

While not singling out a driver, the comments could be interpreted as being more aimed at Hamilton than Leclerc; the Monegasque has delivered at a consistently top level throughout this season, with his illustrious teammate having broadly struggled throughout the year.

Following his retirement in Brazil, Hamilton labelled his season with Ferrari a “nightmare”; comments that might not have landed right with the Ferrari president.

“I mean, this is a nightmare,” he told Sky F1. “Been living here for a while.

“Definitely between the dream of driving for this amazing team and then the nightmare of the results that we’ve had, the ups and downs, it’s challenging.”

More post-race analysis from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

👉 Brazil GP conclusions: Key Norris change, Max’s big fight, latest Piastri SOS, new Ferrari solution

👉 Winners and Losers from the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Hours after Elkann’s comments circulated the globe, Hamilton took to social media with a post that could be easily interpreted as being a direct response to the Italian’s.

“I back my team. I back myself,” he posted, sharing pictures of himself entering the garage, his race number on the Ferrari engine cover, and his holding up of the Brazilian flag.

Ferrari’s most recent title victory was courtesy of Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, which predates Elkann’s time as Ferrari chairman, as well as team boss Fred Vasseur’s arrival in Formula 1. Hamilton’s seven titles have come in the 18 years since, winning one with McLaren in 2008 and a further six at Mercedes; Hamilton’s contributions also ensured Mercedes wrapped up the Constructors’ Championship on eight consecutive attempts between 2014 and ’21.

“I will not give up,” Hamilton continued.

“Not now, not then, not ever. Thank you, Brazil, always.”

Earlier on Monday evening, Leclerc also took to social media with a post that could also be interpreted as being in response to the comments of the Ferrari president.

“A very difficult weekend in São Paulo,” he wrote.

“Disappointing to come back home with nearly no points at all for the team in what is a critical moment of the season to fight for the 2nd place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“It’s uphill from now and it’s clear that only unity can help us turn that situation around in the last 3 races. We’ll give it all, as always.”

It’s not quite clear whether Elkann’s comments were intended with any specific behaviours, from either Hamilton or Leclerc, in mind.

Of the pair, Leclerc has delivered at a more consistent level this year, coming out the clear winner of the intra-team battle with the arrival of seven-time F1 World Champion Hamilton during their first year together.

Hamilton has been open about his own struggles to adjust to life with his new team and new car, but has not been publicly disparaging about his team’s efforts to help him acclimatise, and has held himself to account throughout the season.

Elkann’s comments are the latest sign of potential disharmony within Ferrari, following on from rumours in the summer that Vasseur could be replaced as team boss.

While Vasseur’s contract was renewed with a new three-year deal, Elkann’s words could also be seen as a warning to create greater cohesion within the Scuderia.

I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever. Thank you, Brazil, always 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/bU4gAdCOb4 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 10, 2025

