Mercedes race team co-ordinator Stephen Lord has opened up about the expanded role he took on in helping Lewis Hamilton in his pre-race routine.

After Hamilton and long-time physio Angela Cullen parted ways in early 2023, the seven-time World Champion personally asked team principal Toto Wolff if Lord, with whom he has worked since his time at McLaren, would take her place ahead of races.

Lord said that, after initial resistance from Wolff due to his other responsibilities with the team, Hamilton “persisted” in his request to have Lord by his side before the start of races, offering support in going to the grid, handling his kit and other pre-race duties.

After taking on his extra role within Mercedes, it has been a job Lord expressed enjoyment at taking on, given the opportunity to work even more closely with the seven-time World Champion as he prepares for races – and he was able to offer unique insight into what happens as Hamilton gets ready for the lights to go out.

“I started that sort of side role in Saudi last year, and here we are still – which I kind of suspected might happen, but I didn’t say anything,” Lord said ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“It’s actually been really enjoyable, and it’s also, even though I’ve known him a long time, it’s given me even kind of a greater insight into who he is.

“We do go through an identical process every race, irrespective of where we may be starting, be it on pole or 15th.

“I think he needs a rhythm and a process that he knows is always going to be the same, but he does introduce elements into that process.

“He needs to be in a certain state of mind to get into the car, like an elevated state.

“I think he generates a form of focus by creating a certain amount of nervous energy – and this is another thing, I still find it incredible that he has the enthusiasm for the job, despite achieving everything.

“He is still nervous every time he gets into the car before the start of a race, and he asks me often, as we’re getting ready, he’s putting his kit on, putting his helmet on, we’re doing all of the harnesses. He often asked me, ‘are you nervous today?’

“’Yes, I am nervous’, is the correct answer. I’m not always nervous, but it depends how late we are to the grid that day.”

While some athletes have been famed for their superstitions – from Rafael Nadal touching his face and adjusting his hair before each serve in tennis, to Tiger Woods having worn red on the last day of golf tournaments since his junior days, Hamilton is not one of those to have a specific requirement to perform or for good luck, according to Lord.

As far as it goes is changing his gloves for a race day, to have a fresh pair for a Grand Prix.

“I’d say he’s not superstitious,” Lord confirmed.

“There is a rhythm to the things that he does in that process, but I wouldn’t say he is superstitious at all.

“He’s not particular about a particular helmet or a particular pair of gloves.

“He tends to wear two pairs of gloves a weekend. He’ll wear the same gloves through free practice and qualifying.

“He likes to have a new pair of gloves for the race, but I don’t think that’s a superstition – I think that’s just he prefers to have a new pair of gloves.”

