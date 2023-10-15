‘Role model’ Lewis Hamilton could face more FIA punishment for Qatar GP incident

The FIA have said they will revisit Lewis Hamilton’s crossing of the track in Qatar, saying as a “role model” they are concerned about his actions on the younger generation.

Having crashed out in Turn 1, Hamilton crossed the live track without the stewards’ permission, a breach of Article 26.7 b) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

The matter was thought to have been resolved with Hamilton reprimanded and fined but an FIA spokesperson has now said they are looking back into it.

Lewis Hamilton could face further FIA punishment

In their review of the incident, the stewards said that Hamilton was “very apologetic” for running across the track, which he did so in order to return to the pits.

The stewards noted that Hamilton made it to the pits “just seconds before” team-mate George Russell arrived at high speed after exiting the pits having been part of the opening lap incident as well.

For his breach, Hamilton was given a fine of €50,000, €25,000 of which is suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season on condition that there is no further breach of a similar nature, as well as a non-driving reprimand, Hamilton’s first of the season.

That was thought to be the end of the matter but now it appears more punishment could come with the FIA announcing they are going to look into the incident once again.

“The FIA is revisiting the incident in which Lewis Hamilton crossed a live track during the Qatar Grand Prix,” a spokesperson said.

“The FIA notes that Lewis was apologetic during the subsequent stewards hearing in to the incident and acknowledged that the crossing was a serious safety breach.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: Top 10 most expensive F1 cars ever to be sold at auction

F1 2024 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for next season’s grid?

“However, in view of his role model status, the FIA is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers.”

Exactly what kind of punishment could come from the review is unclear with no driver being pulled up for being a “role model” before.

According to Sky Sports News, the FIA does not want to single out Hamilton, but are concerned at the precedent potentially set, and will meet with him in Austin.

The reopening of the case is most likely in response to an incident during the FIA’s World Karting Championship finals at Franciacorta in Italy.

British karter Joe Turney had his ankle crushed by another competitor after he had pitched off the track whilst racing. He then pushed his kart back on track in an attempt to get going once again only to be hit by Nacho Tunon.

Turney suffered a compound fracture as a result and was forced to undergo surgery.

Read next: Seven eye-opening F1 2023 stats with surprise Sergio Perez fact revealed