Lewis Hamilton has responded to the news Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur will continue in his role for the foreseeable future.

Ferrari has confirmed Fred Vasseur’s three-year tenure with the team will continue, as he’s signed a multi-year extension to continue leading the Scuderia.

Lewis Hamilton: Fred Vasseur ‘the right choice’ for Ferrari

The confirmation of Vasseur’s continuance with Ferrari ends recent speculation that he could be replaced in his post as team boss, following a dip in performance for the Italian squad this season.

But Vasseur retained the support of both drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, with the seven-time F1 World Champion saying in Montreal that the French executive had his “full support”.

Hamilton was Vasseur’s signing in what was a big decision from the Ferrari boss, opting to replace the high-performing Carlos Sainz in order to snap up the former Mercedes man.

Speaking on Thursday in Hungary, Hamilton was asked for his thoughts on Vasseur’s extension, and the extent of his conversations with Ferrari chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna about the importance of keeping Vasseur.

“I only heard yesterday about it,” Hamilton told media, including PlanetF1.com.

“You’ve heard my positive comments about Fred, so there’s nothing else to add.

“It was the right choice, Fred signed me to here and I’ve been wanting to carry on.”

During the speculative period, Mercedes’ boss Toto Wolff – a close friend of Vasseur – had suggested the Frenchman would be a good fit for his own job, if such a hypothetical was ever possible.

While Hamilton said he had no doubt in Vasseur’s ability, he laughed when asked if there are any similarities in style between his current team boss and his former.

“No, completely different, completely different!” he said.

“But, in terms of their characters, they’re both massive racers, so that’s what they have in common.”

With Hamilton finding his feet at Ferrari this year, and setting about contributing to the structure of the team and the British driver was asked whether he sees Vasseur moving in the right direction on the task of utilising the talents of each individual more efficiently.

“I remember the real positive when I was working with Toto, just how he was able to utilise individuals, figure out how people work best, and how to get the most out of someone,” he said.

“So, for example, with me, he created freedom for me to be able to express myself the way I wanted to, and that enabled me to be the best version of myself.

“That’s what he does. I think Fred’s very much similar in that respect – I’m still trying to learn the way that Fred likes to work. But I have absolute confidence in Fred as, as I’ve always said.”

