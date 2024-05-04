Lewis Hamilton said “bravo” to Kevin Magnussen over his latest use of controversial tactics in the Miami Sprint, ones which Magnussen was far from pleased with, but had to use.

Hamilton had been harrying Magnussen in pursuit of a point to take away from the 19-lap mini-race, though in a ploy very similar to the one used in Jeddah, Magnussen used every inch of the track and more to try to keep Hamilton behind while Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg ahead disappeared up the road.

Lewis Hamilton not ‘p***ed’ with Kevin Magnussen

Hulkenberg would claim two points in P7, while Hamilton, who also fell behind Yuki Tsunoda as a result of his Magnussen tussle, would ultimately pass both to claim P8, after Magnussen had picked up 35 seconds worth of time penalties, while he has also been summoned by the stewards over alleged unsportsmanlike behaviour.

And a clearly frustrated Magnussen went with a very honest approach when addressing his Hamilton antics.

“All the penalties were well-deserved, no doubt about it,” he admitted to media after the Miami Sprint.

“But I had to play the game again. I was in a very good position behind Nico there. At the beginning of the race I gained a lot of positions, I was up in P8, and protected well from Lewis because I had DRS from Nico and I had good pace.

“But then Nico cut the chicane and I lost the DRS and then Nico could have given that back to give me the DRS to protect because then we would have easily been P7/P8. Instead, I was really vulnerable to Lewis.

“Started fighting with him like crazy and I had to just create the gap like I did in Jeddah and start using these stupid tactics, which I don’t like doing, but at the end of the day, I did my job as a team player and Nico scored his points because I got that gap for him so Lewis and Tsunoda couldn’t catch him.

“So, not the way I like to go racing at all, but it’s what I had to do today.”

Hamilton appreciated the honesty from Magnussen, though did not feel any sense of frustration, describing their battle – which at one point saw them bang wheels – as the kind of hard racing which he loves.

“I think that’s pretty honest of him and I think it’s pretty cool,” said Hamilton.

“I think we had a good race. It was a little bit on the edge in some places, but that’s what I love, I love racing hard.

“For me, I wasn’t really p***ed or anything. That’s what you do to work as a team, so bravo.”

Hulkenberg said he was not aware of Magnussen being in this situation again, though stressed that “we get paid to defend” positions.

“Honestly I didn’t know, but he was himself was in P8 which is important, so he’s always going to fight for that,” said Hulkenberg, “that’s in his own interest and as well to the team.

“We don’t get paid to give up positions, we get paid to defend them and to race hard.”

F1 2024 will be the final season as Haas team-mates for Hulkenberg and Magnussen, with Hulkenberg on his way to Sauber for next season.

