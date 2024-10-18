Red Bull’s bib trick may have been “just over the edge a little bit”, but Lewis Hamilton has applauded their innovation…although he does wonder if their winning period has now stopped.

Ahead of Formula 1’s return from the autumn break with the United States Grand Prix, it was reported that one unnamed team was suspected of exploiting a ride height adjustment system on their cars using the bib, or T-Tray.

Lewis Hamilton: God knows how long they’ve had that…

Adjusting the bib, or T-tray, a key aerodynamic component located beneath the car, affects airflow and how air enters the tunnels under the car’s floor.

According to the initial report, the device was spotted in the open-source documents that the teams furnish to the FIA with motorsport’s governing body confirming to PlanetF1.com that “any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.”

Red Bull went on to reveal that they had such a system, “although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run”, and that after correspondence with the FIA “this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

It should be stressed that there is no evidence Red Bull used the ride height adjustment system under parc ferme conditions while fresh details about how it is operated also make it clear the drivers had no control over it while in the cockpit of the car.

However, big questions remain. One of which is how long have Red Bull had the bib trick on their cars.

The Milton Keynes squad has won three Drivers’ Championship titles with Max Verstappen from 2021 to 2023, and this year they’re on track to bag a fourth.

They also won the Constructors’ two years running, 2022 and 2023, with the latter a record-breaking season with 21 wins in 22 races.

Hamilton, who lost the 2021 title to Verstappen, has pondered whether the FIA’s clampdown on such tricks, which “may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance”, means the end of Red Bull’s winning run.

But even if a little “over the edge” trickery has been involved, he applauds the team’s innovation as that’s what drives F1.

“I only just heard about it before I got here. But I think the name of our sport is all about innovation. Red Bull have been the leaders and they’ve innovated,” the Mercedes driver told Sky Sports F1.

“Ultimately all the teams look at the rules and try to find how to massage those rules and get the most out of it, even if it’s just over the edge a little bit. You just need to continue to evolve and be better policed.

“At the end of the day they did a better job. God knows how long they’ve had that, and they’ve been winning championships. Maybe that stops now… I don’t think that’s the one thing that’s going to stop them.

“But I think everyone else, we’ve got to continue to be innovators and leading rather than trying to catch up.”

Red Bull head into the final six races of the season leading the Drivers’ standing with Verstappen 52 points to the good on Lando Norris while McLaren are 41 points up on Red Bull.

Verstappen is adamant the FIA’s new clampdown won’t have any affect on his performance in Austin.

“For us, it was just an easy tool. When the parts were off, it was easy to adjust. But once the whole car is built together, you can’t touch it. So, for us it doesn’t change [anything],” the Dutchman said.

“When I read it, I was thinking about other teams doing it. And then I found out it was related to our team. We never even mentioned it in the briefings, it was just an easier tool to adjust stuff.

