Lewis Hamilton reveals Red Bull ‘regret’ amid Verstappen to Mercedes rumours

While Max Verstappen would be joining an “amazing” team in Mercedes, he would leave behind an “exceptional” Red Bull in the process.

That is the verdict from seven-time World Champion and former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who opened up on a past comment he made about Red Bull when racing for Mercedes, a statement he “always regretted” making.

Lewis Hamilton ‘regretted’ Red Bull ‘drinks company’ comment

Current Red Bull driver Verstappen could be on his way to Hamilton’s former team, so says the rumour mill, as Mercedes plot their driver line-up for F1 2026, when Formula 1’s new chassis and engine regulations come into effect.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is keeping his options open ahead of a summer break decision, and it is believed that if Verstappen is outside of the top four in the Drivers’ Championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix – the final race before the summer break – he could trigger an exit clause in his Red Bull contract.

Verstappen – the reigning four-time World Champion – is currently P3 in the standings, nine points ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and 36 points up on Hamilton’s Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who could have a key role to play in Verstappen’s contract situation and future.

With the speculation continuing ahead of the British Grand Prix, Hamilton was quizzed on the Verstappen to Mercedes chatter, Hamilton confirming that he would “of course” recommend his former team – with whom he won six of his seven World Championships – to Verstappen.

However, that led Hamilton on to giving Red Bull their flowers, as he spoke about dismissing them as a “drinks company” at one stage during his Mercedes tenure, a comment which he has carried with regret since.

“I mean, he’s coming from a great team,” Hamilton continued in reference to Verstappen when speaking to the media including PlanetF1.com.

“Many many years ago, I was being asked something, I think I was just so diehard Mercedes at the time, and I remember saying something about Red Bull being only a drinks company, and I always regretted it, because I was just saying that Mercedes at the time was just great, I was really just trying to gee up my team.

“But the truth is, Red Bull have been an incredible team. There’s so many people there that are exceptional, and they’ve dominated for years.

“But what I can say, if anyone was going to ask me about Mercedes, it’s an amazing team also, with naturally the passion, they’ve got great personnel, it’s a great factory, great environment to work in.

“So, of course I would say… Be interesting to see what happens.”

Verstappen looked to distance himself from speculation over his Red Bull future in Austria, and ahead of the British Grand Prix, stressed that those comments still stand.

“I have nothing else to add compared to what I said last week, to be honest,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Last week we didn’t have a great result. I think it was not a great weekend, but also a bit unlucky in general.

“I don’t say it because I [would have] been challenging McLaren, but we could have had a decent result.

“And everything that I’ve said that week is still the same. Nothing has changed from my side.”

Asked why his camp is in talks with Mercedes, Verstappen replied: “Who says that?”

Told that information comes from Mercedes, he responded: “I have nothing to add.”

Pressed on the exit clause in his Red Bull deal, Verstappen retorted: “I’m not speaking about my contract, to be honest. It’s easier like that for everyone,” before adding: “There is no decision at the moment, so for me it’s not about ’26 or whatever.

“I just focus on what I have ahead of me, work with the team. And then, of course, a lot of people make up assumptions, but that’s not me.”

