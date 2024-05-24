Lewis Hamilton responds to big 6-1 deficit to George Russell in qualifying battle

Lewis Hamilton has downplayed his 6-1 deficit to George Russell in the Mercedes team-mates’ qualifying tussle, after all, his race pace is “pretty decent”.

Although Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most pole positions in Formula 1, 104, the Briton last added to his tally at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton ‘not getting too hung up’ on qualy stats

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper

This season, while he does have a P2 in Sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, he has yet to qualify on the front two rows for a Grand Prix.

He has also only beaten Russell once in seven qualifying sessions, thus trailing his compatriot in their qualifying head-to-head.

Hamilton has only once lost that battle, out-qualified by Nico Rosberg in the 2014 season.

The Briton insists he’s not worried.

“I wouldn’t say it’s not been a priority, but the whole weekend has been the priority to improve everywhere,” he told media including PlanetF1.com in the build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

“But particularly since the end of last year and then all this year, it has been pretty bad on a Saturday, but it is what it is.

“I’m going to continue to work on it and so far I haven’t gotten to a strong place, but there are plenty of races left to sort that out.

“There’s plenty of time iron out all of the creases in my performance and the car’s.

“I’m not getting too hung up on it, my race performance is pretty decent, so fortunately I can fall back on that.”

Lewis Hamilton: The W15 is a real work in progress

Unlike last year when Mercedes unveiled a huge upgrade package at Monaco, this year they’ll line on the grid without any new parts.

Having already introduced a two-part update in Miami and Imola, Hamilton says the only difference with his W15 will be a high downforce wing.

“We don’t have any upgrades this weekend, we had the package basically spread over two weekends at the last two races,” he said.

“We have the highest downforce level, which everyone has here, and we have an evolved wing, but otherwise, we don’t really know where we are going to be this weekend.

“I’m definitely feeling more excited about it compared to the previous two cars, because those two cars were not so great.

“This one is a real work in progress, and I think it hopefully should be a lot better here than at least it was last year.”

