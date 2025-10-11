Lewis Hamilton responds as heartwarming Roscoe tribute gift received

Lewis Hamilton issued a heartfelt message as he showed off an incredible Lego portrait, created to depict his departed canine friend Roscoe.

Hamilton confirmed that the gift “really touched” him, as he continues to come to term with the passing of his dog Roscoe almost two weeks ago.

Lewis Hamilton ‘really touched’ by Roscoe tribute gift

Having initially asked for “thoughts and prayers” after a “scary few hours” for his beloved British bulldog Roscoe, Hamilton later announced that Roscoe was in a coma due to complications after contracting pneumonia. Tragically, Hamilton had to make the call to put Roscoe to sleep.

A flood of tributes and supportive messages followed, which have continued as Hamilton showed off a remarkable Roscoe Lego portrait which he has received.

Posing with the masterpiece on Instagram, Hamilton – an avid art collector – wrote: “This Lego portrait of Roscoe really touched me.

“The amount of detail in it is incredible and I can’t imagine how long it took. Thank you to Karen and Ilona for making this and sending it to me.

“I also want to take a moment to thank all of you for the outpouring of love that there’s been since Roscoe’s passing. It’s still very painful and will be forever, but all of the support is helping me through this tremendously. I can’t thank you all enough.

“Many of you out there have also lost a pet so I know wherever Roscoe is he’s got tons of friends. He’s surrounded by love and good vibes, just as he was when he was alive.”

The official Lego channel was among the sea of commenters on Hamilton’s post, typing: “A worthy tribute,” signed off with a heart emoji.

Hamilton described the decision to put Roscoe to sleep as one of the “most painful experiences” he has lived through.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“He never stopped fighting, right until the very end.

“I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.

“Although I lost Coco [in 2020 after a suspected heart attack], I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

“It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.

“He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms.”

Roscoe was the original paddock dog, often seen at race weekends by Hamilton’s side.

