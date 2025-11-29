Lewis Hamilton tells Gasly ‘no sh*t sherlock’ after ‘looks so bad’ comment

Ferrari endured a nightmare Qatar Sprint race. Charles Leclerc dropped to 13th by the chequered flag. Lewis Hamilton was 17th.

Hamilton revealed that Alpine driver Pierre Gasly had approached him afterwards to say “it looks so bad” in a Ferrari for which Hamilton would later reel off the inefficiencies. Before that, Hamilton had a “no sh*t sherlock” quip in response to what Gasly had told him.

Lewis Hamilton tells Pierre Gasly ‘no sh*t sherlock’

After dropping out in Q1 during Sprint qualifying, Hamilton was one of four drivers to start from the pit lane – alongside Gasly, Franco Colapinto and Lance Stroll – after Ferrari made setup changes to his SF-25.

Progress was very minimal, with Hamilton crossing the line P17, unable to apply any pressure on the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg up the road.

Gasly, who finished 18th, delivered Hamilton the bad news after the Sprint, though it was not news to the seven-time world champion.

“Pierre came up to me afterwards and was like, ‘It looks so bad!'” Hamilton revealed to DAZN.

“No sh*t sherlock…”

Hamilton had said over team radio: “I don’t know how we made the car worse.”

He opened up further on his struggles when he spoke with Sky F1.

“We started from the pit lane because we wanted to explore and make some changes. They had some things they found on the simulator last night, so we implemented those changes.

“And yeah, the car was really in the wrong direction and very, very difficult for whatever reason, clearly for both of us.

“But we just don’t have any stability. So when I say that, it’s the rear end is not planted, so it’s sliding, snapping a lot. Then we have bouncing. So when you’re going into corners, like Turn 10, the thing starts bouncing.

“We have a lot of mid-corner understeer, and then you apply the steering, and then it snaps, and you try and catch it.

“It’s different between low, medium and high. And it’s a fight like you couldn’t believe.”

Having dropped four positions in the Sprint, Leclerc was told of Hamilton’s comments, and was asked if he also felt that the SF-25 was worse in the Sprint compared to Friday. He did.

Leclerc’s car stayed under parc ferme conditions, so did not take on the same setup changes which Hamilton’s did.

“It definitely did,” he confirmed. “I have no idea how that happened.

“From qualifying to today, the feeling has changed completely to yesterday, and I don’t really know from where it’s coming from.

“I kind of agree with Lewis that today was extremely difficult, to not say worse than that.

“The first lap, I was struggling to keep the car on track, lost four or five positions, and then still lots of mistakes, because it was extremely difficult to drive. So I don’t quite understand what happened there.”

The result meant that Ferrari lost further ground in the fight for second in the Constructors’ Championship. Ferrari sits fourth, and is now 63 points behind Mercedes in P2.

