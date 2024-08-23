Lewis Hamilton has hit back at a claim from former Mercedes engineer Philipp Brändle, who said he “lets himself go a bit” when he does not see a chance of winning.

While Brändle stated Hamilton can make himself drive at “200 per cent” when he can see any opportunity at victory, he believes the seven-time World Champion also drops away slightly when he is out of contention.

Lewis Hamilton: ‘I’ve been giving everything’ as Mercedes improve

Former Mercedes aerodynamics engineer Brändle spoke in high praise of Hamilton for elements of his driving like his raw feel, judgement and his ability to nurse a set of tyres through a race.

But given Mercedes have struggled to compete for victories since the move to ground effect aerodynamics until recently, with improvements paying dividends in Hamilton’s emotional home win at Silverstone in July, Brändle explained his belief that he is able to go above and beyond in pursuit of victory, but not quite so when there is no hope of winning.

Brändle told German outlet Motorsport-Total: “What I think always sets him apart a little, both positively and negatively, is that when he knows he has a chance of winning something, he can drive at 200 per cent.

“But if he has the feeling that the car isn’t running well, that he somehow has no chance of winning the race, then unfortunately he lets himself go a bit, which is a shame.

“If he sees even the slightest chance, then he drives as well as ever, I think, like no other.”

More of the latest Lewis Hamilton news

🏎️ Lewis Hamilton involvement uncovered in significant African Grand Prix update

🏎️ F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

Hamilton addressed that comment when speaking to the media in the Netherlands, however, explaining that he has been “giving everything” to Mercedes through their lean period of success, and “working my butt off” to improve.

Now that the team is back on an upward trajectory, Hamilton having now taken two race victories this season, he has set his sights slightly higher in both championships for the remainder of the season.

“I’m slowly getting more and more comfortable with the car,” Hamilton said at Zandvoort.

“I’ve definitely struggled during the year, I read some comment from someone earlier that said that ‘I don’t drive 200 per cent when the car’s not right’, but I’ve been working my butt off all year.

“I’ve been giving everything, and it’s not been good enough, so I’ve just been trying to work at it and get better.

“And as the car’s progressing, I’m becoming more and more at one with it, and now the results are starting to come, which is a great feeling.

“If we can catch Ferrari in the Constructors’, that would be an amazing recovery.

“If we can move into the top five Drivers’ wise, if I can get close to the top three, I think that’d be a good recovery from the difficult season we started.”

Read next: Who is Alpine F1 2025 star Jack Doohan? World Champion father, Michael Schumacher links and more