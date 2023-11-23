Lewis Hamilton sets Christian Horner straight on shock Red Bull talk claims

Lewis Hamilton believes Christian Horner was “stirring things” when the Red Bull team boss said the seven-time World Champion reached out over a possible move earlier this year.

Horner gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which he claimed a member of Hamilton’s team, who was out of contract at Mercedes at the end of this season before agreeing a new two-year deal, approached his team over forming a potential super-team with Max Verstappen in future.

Hamilton has now denied this however, and went the other way in saying that the Red Bull team boss in fact reached out to him for a conversation earlier this year.

Lewis Hamilton: Christian Horner ‘stirring things’ with Red Bull move rumours

In a recent interview with the Mail published on Wednesday, Horner claimed: “We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining.

“They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest.

“But I can’t see Max and Lewis working out together. The dynamic wouldn’t be right. We are 100 per cent happy with what we have.”

But when questioned about Horner’s claims after arriving in Abu Dhabi ahead of Formula 1’s season finale, the Mercedes driver was puzzled about it.

With that, he couldn’t resist a little dig at the Red Bull boss, saying “he loves that kind of stuff.”

“I don’t really know where that story has come from,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 when asked about the interview with Horner.

“I mean, I know it’s come from Christian, so I don’t really understand what he’s been talking about because no-one, as far as I’m aware, from my team has spoken to him.

“I haven’t spoken to Christian really in years. However, he did reach out to me earlier in the year about meeting up, but that’s it.

“I just congratulated them on an amazing year and said hopefully soon I’ll be able to fight against you guys in the near future and that was it.

“So I’m not really sure, I think he’s just stirring things.

“There aren’t any confidential discussions. You know Christian, he loves that kind of stuff.”

