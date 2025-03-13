Lewis Hamilton quipped “thank God he’s staying” when discussing Stefano Domenicali’s renewal as Formula 1 CEO.

The Formula 1 boss committed his future to the sport until at least the 2029 season, with Hamilton commenting that the former Ferrari team principal is a “good, neutral leader” to have at the top of Formula 1.

Domenicali’s new deal has drawn widespread praise from the drivers while on their media duties in Melbourne on Thursday, with Hamilton stopping himself from talking too much when discussing the Italian’s credentials to lead the sport.

“It’s such a privilege to be here and have this opportunity to do what we do year on year,” Hamilton told reporters in Melbourne.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal, and it’s great to see it grow. It’s great to see the audience grow.

“To see the sport moving in the right direction, having Stefano just re-signed, thank God he’s staying, because it’s good to have a neutral, good leader at the forefront of the helm. And yeah, I’ll stop there.”

Fernando Alonso agreed Domenicali is the right person to be leading Formula 1, acting as the diplomat that can bring people together throughout the sport.

“I think it’s very good news for the sport,” Alonso said.

“I think in his character and personality, he’s one person that glues all the egos of Formula 1, and all the teams’ interest that sometimes is not in the interest of everybody.

“This is the normal thing in Formula 1, and I think Stefano has managed to put common sense in some of the decisions, and obviously is trying to listen to everyone.

“Everyone has a different opinion, but he’s a good listener, and he’s, I think, a good boss for the sport.”

Domenicali has been at the helm of Formula 1 for some significant moments in recent years, with Pierre Gasly pointing out the on and off-track impact his tenure has helped bring about so far.

“I think he’s done a phenomenal job for Formula 1,” Gasly said.

“If you look at the trend of the sport and how booming it is all over the world, like the interest that came across, whether it’s from fans or even from brands – you’re seeing Louis Vuitton is sponsoring, LVMH sponsoring the whole sport, like there’s just a massive interest, and we benefit from all of that.

“So I think we’re all benefitting from each other’s work, each other’s exposure, and we probably, as drivers, have the tightest link with the organisation that it has ever been.

“So it’s very positive, and I’m glad to see that he’ll be here for some more years.”

