Lewis Hamilton has been advised to “be honest” with himself over the point where things are not as easy as “they once were”, signalling the moment to walk away from Formula 1.

That advice comes from Johnny Herbert, a three-time grand prix winner. Herbert does not doubt the motivation of Hamilton – Formula 1’s most successful driver – but feels that Hamilton, now aged 41, should not delay in retiring if and when he feels he has lost a step.

Johnny Herbert urges Lewis Hamilton to be honest on retirement

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Hamilton has established himself as a true icon of Formula 1. He and Michael Schumacher are the sport’s only seven-time world champions, while Hamilton boasts a record 105 grand prix wins among his many accolades.

During the Stay On Track podcast, Herbert and 1996 world champion Damon Hill were asked what one piece of advice they would give to Hamilton.

Hill stated his belief that Hamilton has made a legendary career out of doing things his own way, and not following the advice of others.

That means Hamilton can “rest easy” with the career that he has had regardless, to Hill’s mind.

“Can you give anyone like Lewis any advice of any kind whatsoever?” Hill questioned.

“We’ve watched him all the way and he’s never accepted. He’s done it his own way. He’s done it how he wants to.

“He’s proved a point, I think, which is that he’s done what he wants to do, and that ultimately means he can rest easy.

“Because there’s nothing more annoying than if you get advice and you’re not really sure it’s the right advice, you take it, and you do it, and you go, ‘I shouldn’t have done that. Why did I listen to that person.'”

Herbert agreed that it is important to “sometimes listen to yourself”, which formed the basis for the one piece of advice that he would give Hamilton, if in a position to.

“Probably the one thing I would probably say, if I was close to him, was be honest.

“Because there is a point where things aren’t going to be as easy as they once were. Your competitiveness is probably not going to be where it once was.

“There is a point where you’re going to have to sort of go: ‘It’s not quite where it was, and I’ve got to go. I’ve had my time.'”

Hill asked Herbert whether he believes that Hamilton discovered this last year in his challenging first season with Ferrari.

Hamilton failed to score a podium in 2025, which, combined with a series of negative statements, sparked question marks over his Formula 1 future.

Hamilton did return refreshed for F1 2026, his results and demeanour more positive. Hamilton achieved his first Ferrari podium with a P3 in China.

Hill continued: “He had such an awful time, but he’s come back with a much better frame of mind this year.

“It seems to me, he’s come to terms with the fact that he’s at that end of his career, and that you simply can’t keep doing the instinctive things you do when you’re 20.”

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Herbert took back over with: “He’s with a younger teammate as well [Charles Leclerc], who is sort of that next generation that we’ve seen, and there is always going to be that as well.

“With all the races that we’ve seen in the past, the world champions we’ve had, from the Fittipaldis, to before that, the Stewarts and the Clarks, then with the Piquets and Mansells, yourself, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen, and etc, it always gets better. They always get more complete, for some reason.

“And that is where things change, and where you get to a point where you go, ‘It’s not as easy as it once was.’

“So for me, I think it’s just being honest with yourself, and when you need to sort of go, ‘I need to hang my boots up.’

“He’s motivated. He’s still thoroughly pushing himself to the limits.

“But, of course, he’s being tested by Charles. But is he at the point where it’s as easy as it once was.

“When you’re sort of riding the wave, it’s quite easy in many respects. But there is a point, I remember at the end of my career, where it wasn’t as easy, and then that’s where I went, ‘I think time has come’.”

Hamilton believes that his strong start to F1 2026 demonstrates that he can still hang at the front.

After three rounds, he sits fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings, a position and eight points behind Leclerc.

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