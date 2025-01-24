Lewis Hamilton reunion rumours confirmed as Cullen spotted in Ferrari garage

Speculation that Lewis Hamilton was to reunite with his loyal trainer Angela Cullen has been confirmed with a video of the Kiwi in the Ferrari garage during his debut run.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Cullen, who was amongst Hamilton’s inner circle when he romped to four of his six World titles with Mercedes, could be back in the fold this season.

Not only did she post a cryptic photograph on social media on the day of Hamilton’s 40th birthday, a selfie from the top of a ski slope with a red flag bearing Hamilton’s F1 race number ’44’, but a report on the Daily Mail claimed she was staying locally as Hamilton prepared for his first run in a Ferrari F1 car.

Neither Hamilton nor Cullen commented on the speculation.

But then came the video…

Footage of Hamilton’s day out on track at the Fiorano circuit emerged showing the Briton suiting up for his first run in the SF-23. And Cullen, decked out in Ferrari kit, can be seen in the background.

Fred Vasseur proudly looking on as Lewis Hamilton gets ready to get into the Ferrari single seater ❤️ © Scuderia Ferrari pic.twitter.com/Cz2ucwnMrl — sim (@sim3744) January 22, 2025

Cullen served as a key member of Hamilton’s inner circle from 2016 to 2023 and the driver’s physiotherapist played a crucial role in four of the Briton’s six World titles with Mercedes.

Former F1 driver turned pundit Martin Brundle believes bringing Cullen back into the fold is a key decision for Hamilton.

“Bit of a challenge because he’s got in different language perhaps understand where all the green buttons are in a team he’s left behind – Bono, his famous engineer and the comfort zone of Mercedes,” he told Sky F1.

“It won’t be that easy.

“That’s why I think he’s parachuted back in Angela and his manager, Marc Hynes, and to get a team around him. So some big challenges.”

Hamilton has previously spoken glowingly of Cullen, who he called a positive influence in his life.

“People for sure won’t understand it, naturally, because they see it from a distance, but she has been one of the greatest things that’s happened to me in my life,” he said in March 2023 when they parted ways.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of people and she’s the single hardest-working woman that I get to be around.

“She’s focused, selfless and she makes my weekends peaceful. Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive – never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important.

“I think it’s important in life to put positive people around you.

“You can’t be going around with deadweights, you can’t be going around with people who don’t inspire you to be better and lift you up when you’re down.

“You need to be around people who can do that for you and she’s one of them.”

Parting ways with Hamilton, the New Zealander went on to work with Marcus Armstrong in IndyCars before seemingly returning to F1 to reunite with Hamilton.

