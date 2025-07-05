Lewis Hamilton reveals cost of key British GP qualifying mistake

Lewis Hamilton has explained where his challenge for pole position for the British Grand Prix came undone.

The Ferrari driver was contending for top spot in the final throes of the three-part qualifying hour, only to end up fifth on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton: Final corner mistake cost British GP front row berth

A strong start to his final flying lap in qualifying saw Hamilton in with a shot of a sensational maiden pole position for the Scuderia.

However, a mistake in the final complex cost the Brit time and meant he was unable to improve on his initial Qualifying 3 run.

It left the nine-time British GP winner more than two-tenths away from Max Verstappen, who delivered a stunning lap to steal pole position away from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

“I just had understeer in Turn 16, and lost the time that I had,” Hamilton told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Probably cost me second [place].”

Ferrari had proven itself to be a strong contender throughout practice, with both Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc showing well.

While they were down the order at the end of Qualifying 1, that was a result of a strategic call on the pit wall following the red flag for Franco Colapinto’s spin.

Both prancing horse machines had featured towards the top of the timesheets throughout practice, and promptly returned there during Qualifying 2.

Hamilton then appeared to find another gear in the final segment of the session before falling agonisingly short.

Even still, it’s a promising sign as the seven-time champ still qualified ahead of Leclerc even with his faux pas.

“I’m pleased,” he said.

“I’m really pleased with the progress. I’m really pleased with the direction. My engineer and I have been really gelling a lot better in terms of how we set the car up.

“Was much happier in the car and the lap was really, really nice up until just that last corner; just a bit of understeer.

“I don’t know if it’s the kerb that put me a little wide, but then I just lost it. I think it was just over a tenth, so that would definitely have put me on the front row.”

While Hamilton will share the third row with team-mate Leclerc, and one spot back from George Russell’s Mercedes who shares Row 2 with McLaren’s Lando Norris.

