Never mind swapping the Mercedes F1 car for a Ferrari, or the change in power units, Lewis Hamilton has revealed even Ferrari’s race-trace is “upside down” compared to what he’s become accustomed to.

After 12 seasons as a Mercedes Formula 1 driver, Hamilton is gearing up for his first race in red, having signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari.

Almost eight weeks after he stepped out of Enzo Ferrari’s red-doored house in Maranello wearing a suit and overcoat, something his former team boss Toto Wolff could never get him to agree to, the seven-time World Champion is less than 24 hours away from his first competitive laps in a Ferrari Formula 1 car.

Laps that the Tifosi are hoping will mark the beginning of a title tilt.

However, arriving in Melbourne for the F1 2025 season-opening Grand Prix, it is McLaren who are believed to be the best-placed team, while Ferrari says their SF-25’s “headline numbers were pretty much in line with expectations and the car responds well to set-up changes.”

Not exactly a glowing endorsement.

For Hamilton though, the challenge is greater than just getting the maximum from the car as the Briton, having raced with Mercedes power in every season in his 18-year Formula 1 career until now, is having to adapt to more than just a different feel from the engine.

He’s also having to get used to the Ferrari F1 car, the way the team works, and even the “upside down” race-trace.

But amidst the build-up, the hype and the fairytale storyline of Formula 1’s most successful driver joining the sport’s most iconic and successful team comes pressure.

Asked about that during Thursday’s FIA press conference, Hamilton said: “Through the years the pressure that I put on myself has always been 10 times higher than any other pressure that can be put upon me. I’ve not joined this team and been made to feel any pressure.

“I have an expectation for myself, I know what I can bring in and deliver. I know what it’s going to take to do that, and it’s just getting your head down and working away.

“So I come with a very open mind. Coming in this weekend it is about getting into a season, it’s about getting into a good rhythm.”

A rhythm that includes more than just feeling comfortable in the SF-25 on the track.

“I’m still learning this new car that’s quite a lot different to what I’ve driven for all of my previous career,” the 40-year-old explained. “In the sense of the Mercedes power coming into Ferrari power, it’s something quite new, different vibration, different feel, different way of working. The whole team worked completely differently.

“I was sitting looking at the race-trace from last year, and it’s upside down compared to the previous ones. I’m looking at it…

“Same for you?” he turned to Carlos Sainz, the driver he has replaced at Ferrari, to ask.

“I don’t understand,” replied the Spaniard.

Hamilton: “I don’t understand it at all. I’m like looking at things from a different perspective, and which makes it exciting and challenging. So definitely this is the most exciting period of my life, and so I’m really just enjoying it, and I’m so excited to get in the car.”

Having already spent almost two months immersing himself in all things Ferrari, including four days of TPC [Testing of Previous Car] running, a Pirelli tyre test and pre-season testing, Hamilton admits it will take him the better part of half of the F1 2025 season to adjust to his new environment.

“Joining a new team, the sooner you can get to performing at the high level, and getting results is the better. But inevitably, there is a transition period and there is a foundation that’s needed to be built, and that’s what we’ve been doing over the past couple of months,” he said.

“The first half of the season really is kind of it is that foundation building those relationships, the trust you’re building with absolutely every single person within the team that you get to work in. And it’s not something you just step into the in the door. And trust and respect are vast. Respect is given. Trust is something that’s built over time.

“I think for me, of course, I mean, the goal is to win, and the goal is to take the team forward.

“I’ve had some not so spectacular years, and trying to see if I can have a better year than I have the last three. There’ll be lots of factors which will connect to that.”

But it all comes down to one big question, what is the target for the Australian Grand Prix and his first competitive outing as a Ferrari driver?

“Definitely comfortably in the top 10. I don’t remember where I finished it last time. I don’t think it was that great.”

Sainz: “You didn’t win!”

Hamilton replied with a laugh: “I know you won.

“What could I be happy coming away with this weekend? I don’t have expectations. I just ultimately want to come away knowing that I’ve given absolutely everything, and I’ve excelled in the way that I know I can, that I felt comfortable in the car and just one foot in front of the other.

“So I don’t know what that means in results, but of course we won’t know till tomorrow where we’re about to truly stand within the top teams, but I’m hoping that we’re able to compete for top five, so somewhere in that space.”

