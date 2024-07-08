945 days, 31 months, 56 races, and “many thoughts and doubts” later, Lewis Hamilton was back on the top step of the F1 podium and later admitted there were times he considered quitting the sport.

Prior to Sunday’s British Grand Prix, Hamilton’s last Formula 1 victory was back in 2021 when the Briton went wheel-to-wheel against Max Verstappen for the World title.

Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘many thoughts and doubts’ as dry spell continued

While Hamilton was chasing history with a record-breaking eighth title, Verstappen was seeking his first and it was the Dutchman who came out on top.

Hamilton had won the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia to tie Verstappen’s points tally, meaning the season finale was a winner-takes-all battle.

Although it was the seven-time World Champion who led for most of the race, a late Safety Car and a controversial call from then-race director Michael Masi handed Verstappen the advantage.

On fresher tyres, the Red Bull driver swooped past Hamilton on the final lap to claim the victory and the World title. Gutted with the manner in which he lost the title, there was speculation Hamilton would not return to the sport.

But while he did take his place on the grid with Mercedes, that Saudi Arabian GP victory would be his last for more than two seasons.

That was until Sunday’s British Grand Prix which saw the 39-year-old race from second on the grid to first at the chequered flag to become the first driver in F1 history to rack up nine wins at the same circuit and his 104th overall.

It was a long time coming with Hamilton admitting that amid the dry spell, there were “many thoughts and doubts” about continuing in F1.

“After such a difficult 2021, just trying to continue to come back but we as a team had a difficult time,” he told Sky F1. “There were so many thoughts and doubts in my mind along the way to the point at times I wanted to not continue.

“To arrive and continue to get up and continue to try and finally succeed is the greatest feeling I can remember having.”

Lewis Hamilton’s impressive F1 numbers

Lewis Hamilton: Never give up. It’s so important.

He admits there were times he wondered whether if that elusive win number 104 was ever going to be within his reach.

“That’s the longest stint without a win, 945 days,” he said. “There have definitely been moments when I thought it’s never going to happen again.”

But returning to the top step of the podium wasn’t a solo effort.

Hamilton went on to speak of his appreciation for the “great people” in his life, the Mercedes team, and also his fans who supported him through the difficult times.

“It’s so tough, I think for anyone, but the important thing is just how you continue to get up and you’ve got to continue to dig deep even when you feel like you’re at the bottom of the barrel,” he said.

“There have definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough or I was going to get back to where I am today.

“But the important thing is I had great people around me, continuing to support me. My team, every time I turned up and saw them putting in the effort, that really encouraged me to do the same thing.

“Otherwise, my fans, when I see them around the world, they have been so supportive. So a big, big thank you to everybody.”

The 39-year-old added: “Never give up. It’s so important. It’s the easiest thing to do but you should never do it.”

Sunday’s victory marked Hamilton’s last British Grand Prix win as a Mercedes driver with the Briton off to Ferrari next season. It also marked his 150th podium with the Silver Arrows.

