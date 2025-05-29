Lewis Hamilton insisted he has a “great relationship” with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami, as he poured cold water on their Monaco miscommunications.

Rather than the duo being at odds, Hamilton said the truth was that Ferrari were battling radio gremlins in parts of the Monaco track, with relations between he and Adami having become a key talking point in the early stages of Hamilton’s Ferrari career.

Lewis Hamilton and Riccardo Adami: Talk of tension all ‘BS’?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Hamilton has not been shy to get angsty over Ferrari team radio at various points since joining the team, and in Monaco his radio messages once more came under the microscope.

From misunderstanding Adami’s “this is our race” call, to not getting a straight answer on the gap to cars ahead, and seemingly getting no response when asking Adami “are you upset with me”, the Monaco Grand Prix looked like a trying one for Hamilton and his engineer from the outside.

However, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton stressed that he and Adami are getting along just fine.

“Our relationship is great. No problems,” Hamilton insisted to the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“We’re constantly learning more and more about each other. We’re constantly adapting to the way both of us like to work. He’s worked with lots of different drivers before.

“We don’t have any problems whatsoever.

“There’s a lot of speculation,” he added. “I mean, most of it is BS.

“Ultimately, we have a great relationship. He’s been amazing to work with. He’s a great guy, working so hard, we both are, and we don’t always get it right every weekend.

“Do we have disagreements? Like everyone does in relationships, but we work through them. We’re both in it together. We both want to win a championship together. We’re both working towards lifting the team up.

“So it’s just all noise, and we don’t really pay any attention to it. So, you know, it can continue if you want, but it doesn’t make any difference to all the jobs that we’re trying to do.”

Pressed specifically on the apparent lack of a reply after asking Adami if he was upset with him, Hamilton claimed that this was a purely technological issue, and nothing to do with a ticked off race engineer.

“It was literally just there was areas we had radio problems through the race,” said Hamilton, “didn’t get all the information that I wanted.

“And yeah, we spoke afterwards.”

Hamilton sits P6 in the Drivers’ Championship after eight grands prix with Ferrari, one position and 16 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

