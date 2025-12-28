It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest F1 news, as we round-up the 28 December headlines.

A decision has reportedly been made for Lewis Hamilton to continue his Riccardo Adami Ferrari alliance, while PlanetF1.com’s own Oliver Harden states that a special place in hell awaits the Ferrari SF-25. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton and Riccardo Adami alliance to continue?

Hamilton struggled in his first season with Ferrari, and one of the subplots was some apparent tense exchanges with race engineer Riccardo Adami.

Adami is reportedly set to stay in his role for F1 2026, after what has been described as a ‘very positive’ dinner with Hamilton.

Ferrari SF-25 consigned to hell

Ferrari’s 2025 car, the SF-25, failed to produce a single grand prix victory with Charles Leclerc and Hamilton at the wheel.

PlanetF1.com’s Oliver Harden analyses why a ‘special place in hell’ has been reserved for this Ferrari.

Max Verstappen’s race engineer linked with Aston Martin

A report has emerged claiming that Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen’s long-serving race engineer, could have an Aston Martin move in his future.

Lambiase could join Aston Martin in a role at ‘team principal or CEO level’, it is alleged.

Gabriel Bortoleto got Max Verstappen advice on McLaren contract

Verstappen also enjoys a very strong relationship with Audi F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto.

So much so, that Bortoleto used to get Verstappen’s advice on his contracts as a junior, which included getting Verstappen’s take on signing with the McLaren academy.

Take a closer look at the Mercedes W16

Mercedes opted for a more spaced out development programme in 2025.

PlanetF1.com’s resident tech expert Matthew Somerfield has taken an in-depth look at the Mercedes W16 that was.

