Having spent the early part of the year focused on Ferrari, Eddie Jordan believes Lewis Hamilton is “right back on his game” and that’s great news for his 2025 team.

Hamilton bagged his second win of the season last time out at the Belgian Grand Prix, inheriting the victory when his team-mate George Russell was disqualified for a technical infringement.

‘Lewis Hamilton is right back on his game’

Taking the chequered flag six-tenths down on his team-mate whose car was found to be underweight by 1.5 kilograms, Hamilton was later awarded the win to extend his record to 105.

Two races prior, the seven-time World Champion had shrugged off his 56-race winless streak to win the British Grand Prix and admitted that P1 had gone a long way towards answering his own doubts.

“There’s so many times where you feel like your best shot is just not good enough,” he told the media at Silverstone including PlanetF1.com.

“And the disappointment sometimes that you can feel, you know, and we live in a time where mental health is such a serious issue. And I’m not going to lie, that I have experienced that.

“And there’s definitely been moments where you know, the thought that this was it, that that was never going to happen again. So to have this feeling come across the line, I think, honestly, I’ve never cried coming from a win. It just came out of me. And it’s a really, really great feeling. I’m very, very grateful for it.”

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 records

👉Six mighty F1 records and milestones Lewis Hamilton reached with ninth British Grand Prix win

👉Top 10: The drivers with the highest win percentages in F1 history

Now having taken his season’s tally to two wins and four podiums, former F1 driver David Coulthard believes Hamilton is back to his best.

“He seems to be back to his brilliant best as he gets into a sort of countdown to leaving with Mercedes,” the Scot told the Formula For Success podcast. “He’s actually got one part of his mind will be on Ferrari, it’s got to be.”

His fellow podcast pundit Eddie Jordan agrees Hamilton is “right back on his game” with the former team boss saying he believes in the early part of the year Hamilton was more “focused” on his decision to join Ferrari next season.

Hamilton’s return to form bodes well for Ferrari as the team chases its first Drivers’ title since 2007, added Jordan.

He said: “Lewis, I think at the beginning of the year he was without any doubt pretty much focused on joining Ferrari, getting the right people and making sure that he had Fred Vasseur on board.

“Ferrari, they’re going to be a big team next year and they will be overjoyed to see the re-emergence of Lewis because no amount of saying to Ferrari, ‘Say look what we’re doing at Mercedes, don’t worry about that, we can beat George, we can beat everyone, we’re going to be powerful’.

“And that Mercedes team is going to be strong going forward but Ferrari is going to be incredibly strong.

“I think Lewis is right back on his game. And he’s now eyeing up a championship fight for next year. And who’s to say that he’s wrong.”

Read next: Mario Andretti remembers convincing Colin Chapman to focus ‘100%’ on Team Lotus