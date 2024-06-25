Lewis Hamilton sabotage email investigation update as police issue statement

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed no criminal offences were found as the investigation into an email surrounding Lewis Hamilton, claiming to be from a Mercedes staff member, was circulated to media.

The email was sent after the Canadian Grand Prix alleging that the team was now favouring George Russell with it being Hamilton’s final year with Mercedes, alongside a number of allegations around a supposed “systemic sabotage” of their driver.

Police issue statement on email surrounding alleged Lewis Hamilton ‘sabotage’

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirmed at the Spanish Grand Prix that this email was not from a team staff member, and called out the “mad people” involved and advised them to “see a shrink” as a result.

He confirmed that police were investigating the matter and tracing those responsible, but Northamptonshire Police have now confirmed that no criminal offences have occurred, though they have offered advice on how to deal with such matters moving forward.

A spokesperson told the PA News Agency: “Northamptonshire Police received a report on June 12 regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team.

“No criminal offences were found to have been committed however advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive.”

Hamilton went on to score his best Grand Prix result of the season in Barcelona at the weekend, scoring his first race podium after a top-three result in the Sprint in China to confirm Mercedes’ recent performance improvements.

The topic of the supposed ‘sabotage’ into the seven-time World Champion was brought up once more after the chequered flag, however, and Wolff doubled down on his stance with another withering assessment for anyone who believed its contents.

When asked about the email after the Spanish Grand Prix, Wolff told media including PlanetF1.com: “These conspiracy theorists, I have zero respect for, because they have no brain.

“We want a car that wins races and championships and who doesn’t get that should be watching another sport.

“It’s good to see that Lewis has had a great weekend, because it has been a while that he has been on the receiving end and strategy has worked against him, but today it went in his favour so I am happy we have that podium for him because it has been a while.”

