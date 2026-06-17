Lewis Hamilton has returned to form in F1 2026 and opened his Ferrari victory account in Barcelona. The seven-time world champion, however, did have moments where he questioned himself.

Hamilton’s resurgence followed what was a very challenging first season in Ferrari red. Hamilton admits that he did ponder at times last year whether he was on the decline, but feels he has proven that you never “lose it” by rebounding. That being said, Hamilton stressed that there is a daunting, Mercedes-shaped mountain complicating the path to regular victories.

Lewis Hamilton overcame self-doubt to win again

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Hamilton faced his fair share of criticism over the last year and a bit, which included Ralf Schumacher urging him to retire, and arguing that he could not beat Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc over a season.

The scene after Barcelona is Hamilton sitting second in the Drivers’ Championship off the back of securing his first Ferrari win. The gap to Kimi Antonelli in P1 is 41 points.

Following that achievement, Hamilton was asked whether this Barcelona win, a record-extending 106th of his career, was uniquely special considering how he has rebounded from a torrid start to his Ferrari tenure.

“I mean, they’re all special in their own way. There’s different journeys to each of them.

“The one in Silverstone in 2024 was in its own way a monumental moment for me, because it’s a moment where I never thought maybe that I’d ever get to win again.

“And then after a year like last year, there were definitely moments that I was like, ‘Sheesh, maybe it is true that, you know, when you get to a certain point, you lose it.’

“But I’ve proven that you don’t. You always have it and it just takes work. It takes perseverance, that constant believing in yourself to tap into your inner self and keep yourself alive, keep yourself fit. I feel great physically, you know, racing with 19-year-olds, who are doing amazing, but I feel great.”

Hamilton praised Ferrari for rising to the challenge of being leaders in this new, very different era of Formula 1.

“It’s so early in the season to get to this point. These guys have really listened and really worked hard to add performance and be innovative.

“This year is all about innovation. We came out with the bit on the rear exhaust. We came out with the rear wing, the Macarena.

“This is what I was asking for last year. It was like this team has to be the leaders in that, and they’ve shown that they can and they will.”

That being said, Hamilton is under no illusions over the challenge ahead to maintain his and Ferrari’s winning ways.

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Hamilton broke the Antonelli and Mercedes streak in Barcelona, but poured cold water on the idea that Ferrari considers itself now the leading force.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us,” Hamilton admits. “By no means is this something that’s just going to happen all the time.

“We’ve got a heavy, heavy, steep mountain to climb up ahead of us to try to do this as Mercedes has all year so far.”

Next up is the Austrian Grand Prix, a race which Ferrari last won in 2022 via Leclerc.

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