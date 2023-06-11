New development emerges in Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s rumoured romance

Rumours of a blossoming relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira are continuing after the pair were once again spotted taking a Miami boat trip together.

The pair have been fuelling the speculation for months with various public meetings between the two. Those rumours only grew stronger at the recent Spanish Grand Prix weekend when the Colombian pop icon stopped by the Circuit de Catalunya track to watch the race.

She would then meet with the seven-time World Champion later that night in Barcelona to dine with him and a small group of friends, with pictures showing them looking particularly cosy with one another.

With a little break in the F1 calendar between Spain and the next race weekend in Canada, the drivers are spending some much-needed downtime away from the track before attentions turn to Montreal.

And for Hamilton, that has meant travelling back to Miami and continuing to meet up with Shakira.

The Daily Mail report that after several eyewitnesses saw them ‘crossing paths’ in the same Miami restaurant, Hamilton would later pick her up from her $20million mansion, located in Biscayne Bay, in a speedboat estimated to be worth in the region of $230,000.

Hamilton gave Shakira a helping hand onto the boat before they departed with 33-year-old American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, a close friend of the Mercedes driver.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton continue to fuel romance rumors on a speed boat in Miami https://t.co/7W2QRI4kP4 pic.twitter.com/u2AyNKE2KZ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 9, 2023

The latest meeting comes at a time when People Magazine have now broken the ‘exclusive’ news that the superstar duo are, in fact, in the early stages of a “fun and flirty” relationship together.

“They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” according to a People source who knows both Hamilton and Shakira. “It’s fun and flirty.”

It appeared Hamilton did have a potential love rival with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise also being romantically linked with Shakira following her well-publicised split with former FC Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique.

But, Cruise’s ‘ego’ has now been ‘dented’ with Shakira reportedly just wanting to remain friends with the movie star.

There has been no official word, as of yet, from any representatives of Hamilton and Shakira about the ongoing relationship rumours.