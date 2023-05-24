British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has been spotted with newly single Shakira. The F1 legend has recently been seen with the Colombian singer from her £12 million beach mansion for a boat day with some of his friends in Miami, as well as out for a recent dinner.

Shakira recently separated from Spanish footballer, Gerard Piqué, with whom she was in a long-term relationship with since 2010. Piqué retired from his position as centre-back for FC Barcelona in November 2022, around the same time as the split.

Like Hamilton, Piqué has enjoyed a successful sporting career winning numerous domestic and international titles during his time with Barcelona. PlanetF1.com looks below at the reported net worth of both sporting legends.

Lewis Hamilton: Net worth $285 million

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his Formula 1 career to date, and he will be aiming for a lot more to come as he settles into the 2023 F1 season driving for Mercedes for the 11th consecutive year.

Beginning his motorsport career at a young age, Hamilton quickly rose through the ranks of karting and junior formulae. In 2007, he made his Formula 1 debut with the McLaren team, showcasing his exceptional talent by finishing on the podium in each of his first nine races. The following year, Hamilton secured his first World Championship, and continued to achieve remarkable success, winning a total of seven World Championships, and tying with Michael Schumacher’s current record.

Hamilton has set numerous records in Formula 1, including the most pole positions and the most wins. Off the track, he has been an advocate for diversity and inclusion in motorsport and has used his status to raise awareness of social and environmental issues, including advocating for animal rights and supporting initiatives for a more sustainable world.

Hamilton has also ventured into fashion and music, collaborating with renowned brands and artists, and he has established the Hamilton Commission to promote diversity in motorsport and supporting various charitable causes.

Hamilton’s achievements and influence extend beyond the world of Formula 1, making him one of the most recognisable and influential figures in global sports. It is therefore no surprise to hear that in 2021, his net worth was estimated to be around $285 million, with his annual salary at Mercedes reported to be around $40 million.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Shakira joins Lewis Hamilton in post-Miami Grand Prix boat trip

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira relationship rumours continue to swirl

Gerard Piqué: Net worth $80 million

Gerard Piqué was a Spanish professional footballer who played as a centre-back for both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team up until his retirement in November 2022.

Piqué began his career at Barcelona’s La Masia academy before making his first-team debut for Barcelona in 2004. He later moved to Manchester United in 2004 to further his career, winning several trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

In 2008, Piqué returned to Barcelona, and since then, he has been a key figure in the team’s success, helping Barcelona win numerous domestic and international trophies, including multiple La Liga titles and UEFA Champions League crowns.

Aside from his club success, Piqué also represented the Spanish national team at various international competitions. He was part of the squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the UEFA European Championship in 2012.

Off the field, Piqué is known for his entrepreneurial ventures. He co-founded Kosmos Holding, a sports and media investment group, and has been involved in the development of the Davis Cup tennis tournament.

Gerard Piqué is recognized as one of the prominent figures in modern football, both for his on-field achievements and his contributions off the pitch, therefore it is not surprising to learn that his net worth in 2021 was estimated at a cool $80 million.

Lewis Hamilton is known for keeping his personal life relatively private, so whether he is officially together with Shakira, remains speculative.