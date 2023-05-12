Shakira joins Lewis Hamilton in post-Miami Grand Prix boat trip

Lewis Hamilton and pop superstar Shakira were pictured together among a group of friends on a boat following the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Shakira was among those walking the grid in Miami over the weekend as part of a star-studded paddock in Florida, with her reportedly having moved to the Magic City following her split with footballer Gerard Pique last year.

After the race, Mercedes driver Hamilton stuck around in Miami and joined Shakira and several others on a boat ride around the city, with paparazzi photographers having snapped the seven-time World Champion helping the pop star aboard.

This came a few days after the duo were spotted dining together in the city after the race took place, with Hamilton spending time in Florida in the aftermath of the latest race of the season.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a boat ride together in Miami today. pic.twitter.com/aoiYEUx6GI — Pop Hive (@thepophive) May 11, 2023

On the track, Hamilton recovered from a Q2 exit and a P13 grid slot to finish in the top six come the chequered flag in Miami, making multiple overtakes in his final stint to eventually move up seven places compared to his starting position.

His Mercedes team have struggled compared to their hopes heading into the 2023 season, with a large gap to bridge to Red Bull if they are to mount a challenge later on in the year.

“The car came a bit alive midway through the race, and I think to get from 13th to sixth – I’m pretty happy with that,” Hamilton told Sky F1 after the race on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we started so far behind, but I enjoyed the race. I had a lot of fun just making my way through. It’s nice to be able to have a battle with people and good points for the team.

“So a big thank you to the team again this weekend for just keeping their head down and continuing to push even though we aren’t where we want to be. There’s still great morale within the team.”