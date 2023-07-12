Rumours over the relationship status of Lewis Hamilton and Shakira continue after her appearance at the British GP was reportedly followed by clubbing into the early hours with the seven-time F1 champ.

Speculation is rife over whether the friendship between Formula 1’s most successful driver Hamilton and pop icon Shakira is blossoming into something more, the pair having been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions over the last few months.

Having joined Hamilton and some of his friends on a boat trip after the Miami Grand Prix in May, the pair were then seen having dinner in Barcelona ahead of and after the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton even putting his arm around Shakira’s waist.

Shakira was then seen in attendance at the British Grand Prix, Hamilton’s home race, where he scored a record-extending 14th podium finish at the Silverstone Circuit, after which point the pair were said to have enjoyed a ‘wild night out’, according to The Sun’s Simon Boyle.

The report claims that after Shakira had flown in to the UK especially to cheer on Hamilton at Silverstone, come night time they headed to Tape London to party.

A source stated: “After watching Lewis come third at Silverstone, Shakira joined him for a massive party at Tape nightclub.

“They were on a VIP table together in the venue and Shakira was seen locked in conversation with Lewis as well as various other members of his entourage.

“She appeared to be having a great time and was up dancing close to the table where she had been sitting with Lewis.

“Shakira called it a night around 3.30am and was picked up by a chauffeur who took her back to the Hotel Café Royal

“Lewis was more hardcore and stayed out clubbing until 6am and went to The Rosewood hotel for a kip.”

Another observed added: “For two people who say there isn’t anything romantic between them, they seemed very friendly.

“They’d make a great couple if they did take the plunge.”

But, with neither Hamilton nor Shakira having moved to clarify their relationship, speculation is likely to persist until either the meet-ups stop or an official comment is made.

