Lewis Hamilton and Shakira relationship rumours continue to swirl

Multiple reported meet-ups for seven-time F1 champ Lewis Hamilton and pop icon Shakira continue to fuel speculation regarding their status.

While the focus of the Formula 1 community has now largely shifted to the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Hamilton’s social outings in the United States around F1’s recent visit to Miami have continued to grab headlines.

The Mercedes driver was seen spending time with several famous faces, including being spotted sitting courtside at an LA Lakers game alongside actor Leonardo DiCaprio and a group of other celebrity figures.

But it is Hamilton’s time spent with Shakira which has sparked speculation over whether they are simply just friends, or in fact an item.

Hamilton and Shakira were seen on a boat among friends around Biscayne Bay following the Miami Grand Prix, while as per a report from TMZ Sports, that was not the only time that the pair spent time together.

They claim that Hamilton and Shakira met at Cipriani restaurant in Miami following the Grand Prix, and that Shakira then visited Hamilton at his Florida home in the following days.

It has also been suggested by French outlet Gentsu that Hamilton has been personally picking Shakira up from her home in Miami.

While Shakira’s relationship status is not confirmed, she is still to believed to be single following her split from long-time partner Gerard Piqué, the former Manchester United and Barcelona football player.

Regardless, Hamilton’s full focus will now be on the upcoming Emilia Romagna GP, where Mercedes will unveil the upgraded W14 which Hamilton has been “counting the days down” to.

While Mercedes are playing down expectations, claiming that the alterations will not suddenly have them toppling dominant force Red Bull, the team does hope that the upgrades will send them down a new and more successful direction for a return to title-contending ways.

And even if that new-look W14 is not quite on the level of Red Bull’s RB19 in normal circumstances, the threat of rain throughout the race weekend could well give the likes of Hamilton a huge helping hand.