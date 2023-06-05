Lewis Hamilton and Shakira have once again been pictured together, sparking a fresh wave of rumours that the superstar duo are currently dating.

Over the last month, speculation surrounding the pair has risen after the Colombian pop star joined the seven-time World Champion on a post-Miami Grand Prix boat trip back in early May.

The rumours continued to swirl soon after, with widespread reports stating that the Miami boat trip was one of several meet-ups between them.

TMZ Sports claimed Hamilton and Shakira also met at Cipriani restaurant in Miami and that Shakira then visited Hamilton at his Florida home in the following days.

It was also suggested by French outlet Gentsu that Hamilton has been personally picking Shakira up from her home in Miami.

The rumours have now since escalated further with Shakira posting on social media that she was attending race day in Barcelona, saying it was “nice to be back” having spent the vast majority of her time there when she was in a long-term relationship with FC Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique.

Shakira announced her split from Pique last June after 11 years and the pair have two children together.

The multiple Grammy award winner was also spotted by F1 TV cameras during the live broadcast of the Spanish Grand Prix, a race in where she witnessed Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell secure the team’s first double podium of the season.

Shakira was back in the paddock today 🎤 pic.twitter.com/WwFnuuLLlR — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 4, 2023

Following the race, Shakira and Hamilton were pictured sitting together and enjoying a post-race dinner amongst friends.

Sir Lewis Hamilton on a friendly dinner post #SpanishGP. 😊 pic.twitter.com/35WvM3amdz — deni (@fiagirly) June 4, 2023

After some much-needed downtime following the race, Hamilton will be back to all business as he is due to sit down with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff on Monday to hammer out the final details of his new contract with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the 2023 season and, with no agreement currently signed, it has created the perfect breeding ground for continued speculation about his future on the track, too.

Rumours of a blockbuster move to Ferrari were quickly shot down by all parties involved, with Hamilton consistently making it clear that he is committed to Mercedes and has no immediate plans to retire from Formula 1.

At 38 years of age, Hamilton is the second oldest driver on the grid behind old foe Fernando Alonso, who continues to be at the top of his game at 41.