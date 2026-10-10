Lewis Hamilton has revealed that a set-up tweak in his Ferrari derailed his bid to take pole position at the Singapore GP.

Hamilton secured third place on the grid for Sunday’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, behind pole-sitter Max Verstappen and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on missed opportunity in Singapore

Following an impressive run to second in the Sprint Race, Hamilton appeared to be the driver to beat in qualifying as he topped the times in the opening two segments.

But having missed out on provisional pole to Verstappen, Hamilton was unable to improve on his last run in Q3, allowing Leclerc in the sister Ferrari to also nip ahead.

The seven-time F1 champion was made to rue several snaps that put paid to his pole ambitions, which he attributed to a change to his front wing that backfired.

“I think it’s just balance,” Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media when asked what had triggered the snaps.

“The car felt good. I think my team, the engineers, did a fantastic job, as well as the mechanics between the sessions.

“The car felt amazing in Q1 and Q2, and when I finished the laps, I was like, ‘She’s got more in her’, and the only way in order to try and extract that is to try and add [more] wing, and I think in doing so, I think it just tipped it over the edge.

“It was only like one hole or something like that, but it’s like it was just on a knife point. And after that, then the car was just snappy, and none of the laps in Q3 were any good.

“So I’m grateful to be third, to be honest, given that those laps weren’t very good.”

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With Verstappen and Red Bull looking imperious and overtaking notoriously tough in Singapore, Hamilton is bidding to replicate the storming start he made to the Sprint Race, where the Briton propelled his Ferrari from sixth place on the grid up to third.

“The right side [of the track] is hopefully a little bit better to start on,” he assessed.

“It’s obviously a short start. The start that I had was obviously in the wet, so it’s much different when it’s dry. I think tomorrow is dry.

“It’ll be very hard for us to beat Max, but there’s two Ferraris there, and I think hopefully there might be opportunities for us to work together to try and apply the pressure.

“They’re very, very quick, but I think we have the car in a good place that hopefully we can at least hold on.”

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