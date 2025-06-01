Lewis Hamilton slams Spanish Grand Prix as ‘worst race I’ve experienced’

After finishing sixth in the Spanish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has slammed the event as “the worst race I’ve had, balance-wise.”

The Ferrari driver had nothing positive to say about the SF-25’s performance, saying that there were “zero” positives from a challenging race.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Of the two Ferrari drivers, Lewis Hamilton had the better qualifying session at the Spanish Grand Prix. He lined up fifth on the grid, with team-mate Charles Leclerc starting seventh.

Both Ferrari drivers had a strong start. Hamilton was able to overtake the Mercedes of George Russell into the first turn, and Leclerc followed him through.

Almost immediately, though, it became clear that Hamilton wasn’t catching the McLaren of Lando Norris in third place; behind him, his team-mate was chomping at the bit, knowing he could go faster.

The command to swap positions came on Lap 9, and from that moment on, Leclerc put on an impressive show on his way up to a surprise podium, while Hamilton found himself unable to make progress.

In the closing stages of the race, the No. 44 driver was even overtaken by the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg, adding insult to injury.

As the chequered flag flew and Hamilton crossed the line in seventh, he called up race engineer Riccardo Adami and lamented, “I believe we’ve got something wrong with this car, mate. It’s the worst it’s ever been.”

Even a promotion to sixth place after a Max Verstappen’s 10-second penalty couldn’t cheer up the seven-time champion, who headed to the press pen in a dour, uncommunicative mood.

Asked for more insight into what went wrong with the car, Hamilton told media, including PlanetF1.com, “I have no idea why it was so bad.”

“Worst race I’ve experienced, balance-wise.”

When he was asked if there were any positives to take away from Spain, he replied, “Zero.”

And when asked where he goes from here — a question referring to any development that can be done ahead of the upcoming race in Canada — Hamilton responded, “Home.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after the event, Hamilton was equally pained, saying, “I’ve just had a terrible day. I don’t know what to say.”

When Rachel Brookes said she hoped Ferrari would find answers for him, he replied, “I’m sure they won’t. It’s probably just me.”

Ferrari is set to bring upgrades to its SF-25 in the near future — ideally in Canada, but most likely in Austria. Those upgrades are specifically designed to target the “nervous” rear-end that has been blighting Hamilton’s progress.

