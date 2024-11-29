Lewis Hamilton said that, while his Mercedes “felt relatively decent” in Sprint qualifying in Qatar, he said he felt “definitely not fast” in the session.

Hamilton will line up seventh for the Sprint on Saturday, while Mercedes team-mate George Russell was within a tenth of polesitter Lando Norris on Friday in Lusail.

The seven-time World Champion is equal on race victories with his team-mate this season and sits nine points behind in the Drivers’ standings heading into the final two races, but it has been more one-sided on the qualifying front this year.

Russell sits 17-5 ahead in the qualifying head-to-head between the pair in Grands Prix this year, and this latest result also means he wrapped up a 5-1 season victory in Sprint qualifying against Hamilton in 2024.

Summing up his evening in Lusail, the Mercedes driver said the W15 underneath him did not offer up any problems, but that the pace was not what he wanted.

“Same as every other qualifying, not that great,” Hamilton said of his session afterwards.

“I’m just slow, same every weekend. Car felt relatively decent, no issues, and not really much more to say.

“The long run didn’t feel too bad, but when you’re always back where I am, it makes it very hard to be competing – well, almost impossible, pretty much – to be competing for wins from there. But that’s the Sprint, I’ll do what I can tomorrow.”

When asked if there were positives he could take away from the session, he added: “Not particularly, no.

“I mean, the positive is that the car is fast, and George should be able to shoot for pole tomorrow.”

When it was put to the seven-time World Champion by the interviewer in saying that ‘we know this isn’t a ‘you’ thing’, offering Hamilton’s reasoning that the car is fast underneath him to be able to compete, he replied with a smile: “Who knows? I’m definitely not fast anymore.”

Hamilton had said at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this season that his qualifying form had been his “weakness” for a little while, after missing out on pole position at Monza.

He will head to Ferrari next season to partner Charles Leclerc, who leads Carlos Sainz 13-8 in their F1 2024 qualifying head-to-head as it stands.

