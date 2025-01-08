While Max Verstappen emerged a rank outsider for the F1 2025 title among the Sky F1 pundits, Lewis Hamilton has received zero backing at all.

However, as the seven-time World Champion Hamilton heads to Ferrari to partner Charles Leclerc, one F1 2025 World Champion vote was handed out to Leclerc.

Lando Norris wins F1 2025 World Championship Sky F1 vote

While Verstappen and Red Bull started out in F1 2024 with what had become their trademark dominance, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes would join the party, with the top seven in the final Drivers’ Championship standings all winning two or more races.

Verstappen would withstand the mounting competition with McLaren’s Lando Norris emerging as the closest threat, Verstappen wrapping up his fourth World Championship in as many years at the Las Vegas GP with two rounds to spare.

And before signing off for the winter, the cast of Sky F1 were all asked to give their prediction for who will win the F1 2025 title, a season which could be an all-time classic.

And as Hamilton starts out Ferrari life after his blockbuster switch from Mercedes – chasing a record eighth World Championship – he got precisely zero votes from the Sky F1 pundits to pull off that achievement in the upcoming season.

However, Hamilton’s new team-mate Charles Leclerc – the Ferrari Academy graduate who is heading into his seventh season with the team – got the vote of Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz, who declared Charles Leclerc as his F1 2025 World Champion selection.

Lando Norris proved the most popular response among the pundits, with 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg, Anthony Davidson and Danica Patrick all picking the McLaren driver to win his first title in 2025, while Sky F1 lead commentator David Croft and co-commentator/pundit Martin Brundle also went against the crowd.

For Croft, Max Verstappen is his pick to win his fifth straight title after equalling Sebastian Vettel’s record of four in a row with Red Bull, while Brundle believes his fellow Norfolk native George Russell will rise to the F1 summit as he takes over the team leader role at Mercedes alongside 18-year-old prodigy Kimi Antonelli.

How the F1 2025 grid is looking

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

With Hamilton not fancied for the title among the Sky F1 crew, Brundle expressed his fear that Hamilton’s “absolute peak” is potentially behind him.

But, even if that is true, he believes race wins with Ferrari will still be within reach.

“Plenty of people [are saying], ‘Is Lewis over the hill?’ Is his peak ahead of him or behind him? His absolute peak, it might be behind him as he turns 40 in January,” said Brundle.

“But, 98 per cent of Lewis Hamilton in a race-winning Ferrari will win races, and maybe, you know, he’ll get some new energy there as well.

“So he showed today [in his recovery drive to P4 in Abu Dhabi] that there’s still a lot to come from Lewis Hamilton at the wheel of a Formula 1 car.”

Read next: ‘Clear Lewis Hamilton is struggling’ as Magnussen uncovers ‘data trend’