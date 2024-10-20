Lewis Hamilton spun out of the United States Grand Prix on just the third lap, ending a difficult weekend for the seven-time F1 World Champion.

Having been knocked out in Q1 on Saturday, Lewis Hamilton’s miserable weekend at the Circuit of the Americas ended with him in the gravel trap at Turn 19.

Lewis Hamilton spins out of United States Grand Prix

Starting the race from 17th on the grid, Hamilton opted for the hard tyre for his first stint in Austin.

Making a great start to end the first lap in 12th place, all the good work came undone on the third lap as Hamilton’s rear got loose through the left-hand Turn 19.

Similar to the incident in which Mercedes teammate George Russell crashed out of Q3 at the same corner, Hamilton was powerless to get the rear of the W15 back under control and ended up beached in the gravel.

Despondently climbing out of the cockpit, Hamilton slowly removed his kneepads as the race was neutralised under the Safety Car before withdrawing behind the barriers, having apologised to his team for losing control.

