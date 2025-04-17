Lewis Hamilton had said he was “promised” that a grand prix in Africa would be added to the Formula 1 calendar before he retires.

That promise apparently came from Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali, but in a fresh update, the Italian has revealed that reaching such a milestone remains some way off.

F1 ‘not there yet’ on African GP: Lewis Hamilton to miss out on key goal?

A rapid popularity boom for Formula 1 has seen the calendar expands to 24 grands prix in recent years, though the continent of Africa remains absent from the sport.

Not since the final South African Grand Prix at Kyalami in 1993 has Formula 1 gone racing in Africa, but that is something which Hamilton has been highly vocal about wanting to change.

“We can’t be adding races in other locations and continuing to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa,” said Hamilton at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

“There’s a huge amount of work needs to be done there. I think a lot of the world that haven’t been there don’t realise how beautiful the place is, how vast it is. And probably they don’t even know what the countries are doing still to those places in terms of holding back.

“So I think having a grand prix there will really be able to highlight just how great the place is and bring in tourism and all sorts of things.”

With plans to revive the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami falling through, Rwanda recently emerged as a potential host nation for F1’s return to the continent, a project which Hamilton has been heavily involved with.

Rwanda hosted the traditional end-of-season FIA Prize Giving Gala last year.

And at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, Hamilton opened up on a promise which Domenicali had made to him.

The 40-year-old, seven-time World Champion Hamilton joined Domenicali’s former team Ferrari for F1 2025 on a multi-year deal.

“I’ve been speaking to him so much about getting the race in Africa and he’s really the one that’s promised that he’s going to make sure we get this done before I leave here, so that’s important,” said Hamilton.

However, six months on, and Domenicali does not have any news of a breakthrough to give Hamilton.

Instead, he explained how certain assurances are required before bringing Formula 1 back to Africa can reach the next step.

Asked by Motorsport.com if F1’s plans to return to Africa are on hold, Domenicali replied: “That’s not the right word.

“Before taking that step, we need guarantees on three fronts: investment that benefits the community beyond F1’s presence, infrastructure (not just a circuit, but hotels, roads, airports), and an economic base that can support the event long-term.

“We’re not on standby – we’re working to assess what’s still missing before we can say, ‘Okay, let’s go.’

“But we’re not there yet.”

