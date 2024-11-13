Lewis Hamilton admits he has lost interest in adding new cars to his impressive collection, as there is “something missing” with modern creations.

Hamilton has rewritten the Formula 1 history books across his illustrious career with a record 105 grand prix wins claimed, while his tally of seven World Championship titles is matched by only fellow icon Michael Schumacher. That’s on the track, and off it, his car collection is similarly impressive.

Lewis Hamilton feels modern cars ‘all looking the same’

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Hamilton’s collection of supercars and hypercars holds a reported value of around $16.5m, and features incredible machinery such as the Mercedes Project One, a Ferrari LaFerrari, 599 SA Aperta and LaFerrari Aperta, a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 and more.

However, not since his Project One purchase has Hamilton splashed out to add to his collection, with the Brit not seeing any new creations which convince him to part with the cash. He believes modern cars are all cut from the same cloth and are lacking emotion.

“The last car I purchased was the Project One,” Hamilton told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Of course, I’m always looking at cars at home and see what would come out.

“But honestly, most of the cars today, they’re just all looking the same. There’s something missing.

“The old classics are the ones I would look at. If I was ever to go and buy another car, most likely it’s going to be an old classic, for the sound, for the emotion.

“There’s not a lot of brands today that are encapsulating that emotion. It’s not the same.”

So, with Hamilton parking his interest in adding new cars to his collection for now, he has found another passion to invest in.

“I’m more into art nowadays,” he said, “so that’s the sort of thing that I would indulge in, is discovering new artists, and particularly like black artists that are coming out of Africa, for example. So that’s what I generally would buy.”

F1 2024 marks Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes, the team with which he has won six of his seven World titles since joining in 2013. As of F1 2025, he will be racing for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc on the other side of the garage.

