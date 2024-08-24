Lewis Hamilton summoned before FIA stewards over Sergio Perez quali incident

Lewis Hamilton has been called up to see the FIA stewards at Zandvoort, following an incident of alleged blocking in qualifying.

Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 after failing to make the top 10 in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix, and his Saturday may yet get worse as the seven-time F1 World Champion has been summoned before the stewards.

Lewis Hamilton summoned over alleged blocking

Hamilton had been trying to get out of the way of the rapidly approaching Sergio Perez as the Red Bull driver was negotiating his way through a flying lap, but wasn’t quite able to give quite enough room to the Mexican due to the nature of the Turn 9 exit he was driving at.

The incident resulted in Perez feeling aggrieved by the Mercedes driver’s actions, radioing in with fury to race engineer Richard Woods to say, “What the f**k is this idiot doing?!”, as Hamilton told his race engineer Pete Bonnington: “I was well out of his way.”

With Perez doing another run on the soft tyres to make it through to Q2, his fury hadn’t dissipated at the end of Q1 as he was told that he’d made it through.

“Yeah, but we **** wasted a set so… please,” he said.

“For worse than that I’ve been penalised, so I don’t expect any less.”

Perez may yet get his wish, as Hamilton has now been summoned to the stewards on the basis of an alleged breach of Article 37.5 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, relating to impeding.

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, after the session, Hamilton said he had done his utmost to keep out of the way of Perez.

“Yeah, not ideal, it was a difficult session,” he said, after qualifying in 12th.

“I did. I did absolutely do my best to try and be as far out of the way as possible. It just didn’t work.”

