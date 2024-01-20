Surfing legend wants Lewis Hamilton talks over exciting racing project

Surfing legend Kelly Slater has revealed he is trying to persuade seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton to design an electric racing track.

Hamilton stands as the most successful driver in history, having equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven titles in 2020 before becoming the first man to claim more than 100 grand prix victories and pole positions the following year.

However, the 39-year-old remains without a win since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia with his Mercedes team struggling under F1’s ground effect regulations.

Lewis Hamilton to work on surfing project?

Hamilton balances his racing activities with a wide array of other interests including music, fashion and film – having played in a key role in the development of Brad Pitt’s highly anticipated F1-based movie – and has gained many famous friends over the course of his illustrious career with Slater among them.

In 2021, Hamilton posted a tribute to Slater via his Instagram account, writing: “He probably doesn’t know this but Kelly changed my life for the better.

“I want you all to know how great of a human being this man is. I am forever grateful for the time you have given me, for the insight and your passion for the waves. Thank you Kelly Slater!”

Now Kelly has revealed that he is trying to get Hamilton to design a race circuit for his Surf Ranch project at Austin, the Texas state capital which has hosted F1’s United States Grand Prix since 2012.

According to Beach Grit, he said: “I’m trying to talk Lewis Hamilton into designing an electric racing car course, like a track, electric car track. Even if you don’t surf it’ll be the best place ever.”

Hamilton’s extracurricular activities have seen him come in for criticism over the years, with AlphaTauri team manager Graham Watson recently dismissing the Mercedes star as a “brand.”

Yet F1 commentator Peter Windsor has leapt to his defence, claiming Hamilton’s non-F1 exploits have contributed to his longevity.

Appearing on a recent YouTube stream he said: “I think one of the reasons Lewis has been so successful is because he’s very intelligent, and he’s intelligent enough to know how to pace his life and his career, and how to sustain his motivation and his drive – and he’s done that very well.

“He’s taken a lot of criticism, particularly from the British tabloid press over the years for the way he’s lived his life away from Formula 1, but a lot of that has been Lewis knowing that he needs that [separation from F1], otherwise it’s going to overtake him.

“I respect that enormously about Lewis.”

