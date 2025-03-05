Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz discussed the possibility of the Spaniard joining Mercedes right in front of the world’s media, but it was Netflix’s microphones that picked it up.

Sainz was dropped in favour of Hamilton at Ferrari but the former Mercedes driver seemed keen to ensure the man he replaced landed on his feet.

Lewis Hamilton’s advice to Carlos Sainz over potential Mercedes move

Hamilton joining Ferrari was made public ahead of the 2024 season and while it confirmed the seven-time World Champion’s future, it threw Sainz’s into question.

The Spaniard became the desire of half the paddock but new footage has shown Hamilton and Sainz discussing the possibility of the latter joining Mercedes.

“What about talking to Toto [Wolff]?” Hamilton asked.

“I haven’t talked to Toto yet. Which makes me feel like if he really had an interest, he would have already called me.”

Sainz then went on to ask Hamilton his honest opinion about the prospects of the Mercedes team and whether he thinks the Silver Arrows “are declining.”

“You dont think Merc will win again?” Sainz asked. “Do you think they are declining?”

Hamilton responded: “No, I don’t think so.”

The conversation was picked up by the Netflix microphones for the latest season of Drive to Survive and came when the pair were sat in front of the world’s media ahead of the first race in Bahrain.

The footage also shows Fred Vasseur peeking in to see what the drivers had to say. The Ferrari boss then goes on to state that he chose to release the news when he did as a deliberate ploy.

A year on and Hamilton and Sainz are both settling into their new teams with the latter ending up at Williams, convinced by James Vowles’ vision for the historic team.

Speaking to Spanish media Marca recently, Sainz detailed why he opted for Williams over the likes of Audi and Alpine.

“I’m sure you’re not going to see me for the podium or the top five this year, so don’t get too motivated,” he said.

“But at least make sure you know that I didn’t come to Williams to hang out, to let the years go by, to be in the middle of the grid.

“If I came to Williams it’s to take this team forward and I hope I can do that, and the first thing [topping F1 pre-season testing] at least serves to show people that I’m coming for it, we’re going for it.”

