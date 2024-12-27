Lewis Hamilton has held “concrete discussions” with the debt-ridden Austrian manufacturer KTM.



That is the claim made by KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer, as the outfit battle to ensure their place on the MotoGP grid for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton to link-up with KTM?

KTM – a part of the MotoGP grid since 2017 – is currently experiencing severe financial issues with a reported debt of €3billion, but could Lewis Hamilton emerge as a saviour for the Red Bull-sponsored team?

According to Beirer, as KTM engage with potential sponsors and investors, “concrete discussions” have been held with seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, a known admirer of motorcycles and the racing scene.

“All I can say is that we have had very interesting discussions with his management,” Beirer confirmed to Speedweek.

“It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton is interested in MotoGP and is thinking about having his own team. There are concrete discussions here too.

“The current situation is making us creative and open to new discussions. So we are not only open to sponsors, as has been the case so far, but also to investors.”

However, if Hamilton were to become involved as a KTM investor or sponsor, then he has been warned that he would need to work alongside Red Bull.

Hamilton is well-accustomed to Red Bull via F1, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen having risen to end Hamilton’s dominance of the sport in 2021, that a year where tensions reached boiling point between Red Bull and Hamilton’s Mercedes team at the time.

“Anyone who wants to work with us knows about the proximity – Red Bull and KTM are inseparable,” Beirer stressed. “That has not been an issue in the negotiations so far.”

Lewis Hamilton net worth explained

Relations between Formula 1 and MotoGP are set to strengthen further, with F1 owners Liberty Media having agreed a deal worth €4.2 billion to purchase an 86 per cent share in MotoGP from Dorna Sports.

However, the deal recently met a big hurdle with the European Union launching an in-depth probe in regards to their laws regarding monopolies.

In response, Liberty Media issued a statement reading: “Liberty Media today received notice from the European Commission opening a Phase II investigation into its previously announced acquisition of MotoGP.

“We are confident this transaction will benefit MotoGP’s business, fans, viewers and the broader motorcycle industry. Market participants have widely recognized the benefits of the transaction.

“There is a very large and growing market for audiovisual entertainment well beyond sports, and this transaction will enhance MotoGP’s ability to compete in this highly competitive market.

“We will continue to work with the European Commission as they progress their review and have agreed with the sellers to an extension of the longstop date to June 30, 2025 in order to accommodate the more in-depth investigation.

“We believe that the European Commission will conclude that the transaction should be approved.”

