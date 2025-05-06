As the dust continues to settle on a gripping Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari feature prominently in the latest round of headlines.

The data does not lie for Hamilton, with an alarming time loss uncovered, while Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc both want behind-closed-doors Ferrari discussions after a dramatic Miami GP for the Scuderia. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton one-second Miami GP deficit uncovered

Ferrari’s team orders shenanigans in Miami did little to boost morale in a challenging Grand Prix, one which saw Leclerc and Hamilton cross the line P7 and P8 respectively.

PlanetF1.com’s resident data expert Uros Radovanovic has been crunching the numbers behind a bruising Ferrari defeat, with Hamilton found to be giving up almost a second per lap on average to McLaren’s race winner Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc want Ferrari talks

With just one podium scored so far in F1 2025, it has not been the start to the season which Ferrari had in mind. Already 152 points behind leaders McLaren, hopes of a title challenge have surely already faded.

And following a Miami GP where pace and communication was an issue for Ferrari, both Hamilton and Leclerc are requesting internal talks.

Alpine set to drop Jack Doohan

After six rounds of F1 2025, Jack Doohan looks set to be dropped as an Alpine race driver, with Franco Colapinto taking his place from Imola.

And amid the speculation, Sky F1’s pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz said he witnessed an emotional moment in the Miami GP paddock, where Jack was being consoled by his father Mick.

Verstappen knows Piastri is ‘more effective’ than Norris

That is the opinion put forward by Martin Brundle, who believe that Piastri – even if only “fractionally” – is the driver with “more effective” racecraft compared to team-mate Lando Norris.

And Brundle believes that Verstappen is fully aware of this.

George Russell believes McLaren MCL39 legal

Piastri made it three grands prix wins in a row with his Miami triumph, that on a weekend of fresh reports claiming Red Bull suspicions about the legality of the McLaren MCL39.

However, Mercedes driver George Russell – the subject of a Red Bull post-race protest over slowing under double yellows which was dismissed – believes the McLaren is legal.

