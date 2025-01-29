Although Ferrari booked three days at the Barcelona circuit, Day Two marks the end of Lewis Hamilton’s running after which the Scuderia team-mates will hand the SF-23 over to the team’s potential 2025 reserve drivers.

The exact line-up has yet to be decided.

Lewis Hamilton will only be in action for two days in Spain

Ferrari’s F1 2025 driver line-up was officially confirmed last year already, 1 February to be precise, when the team announced that Hamilton would replace Carlos Sainz as Charles Leclerc’s new team-mate.

The seven-time World Champion signed a “multi-year” deal with Scuderia and while neither the driver nor Ferrari have confirmed the exact dates, it is widely being reported as a three-year deal.

Almost 12 months after that announcement, the Briton has begun life as a Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari: F1 2025’s blockbuster story

Amidst photoshoots outside Enzo Ferrari’s iconic red-doored house, a visit to the team’s Maranello headquarters, an autograph or ten and his first laps in a Ferrari F1 car, Hamilton’s first week as a Ferrari driver has been well documented as part of Ferrari, the driver’s, and F1’s history.

But in the midst of all it one question remains unanswered: who will be Ferrari’s official reserve driver?

The team could inadvertently give us answers on Thursday.

While it has been suggested that F1 2025 Haas driver and Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman is the official reserve driver, former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi also has a role within the team, as does new hopeful Dino Beganovic.

Ferrari will therefore run both Giovinazzi and Beganovic during this week’s Barcelona outing, the latter expected to get the mileage he needs to secure a Formula 1 super licence.

According to AutoRacer, the initial reports that Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will alternate sessions for the three days at the Circuit de Catalunya were incorrect. While they will be in action on days one and two, the third day of running has been set aside for Ferrari’s potential F1 2025 reserve drivers.

Giovanizzi and Beganovic will drive the 2023 SF-23 on Day Three.

But while it’s a wake-up test for the Italian, who competed in F1 from 2017 to 2021, for Swedish driver Beganovic it is the opportunity to gain the necessary miles that he needs for a Formula 1 Super Licence.

To get an FIA Super Licence to compete in F1, a driver must drive at least 300 kilometres in an F1 car at racing speeds over a maximum of two days. This must be done within 180 days of applying for the license.

The Formula 2 driver, who will replace Hamilton and Leclerc in the car on Thursday, is expected to fill Ferrari’s two mandatory young driver FP1 sessions this season as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Oliver Bearman.

Said to be “held in high regard” by the Scuderia as a star of the future, Beganovic will contest the F2 season with Hitech.

Hamilton, meanwhile, will be back in action next month when he takes part in a Pirelli tyre test in a mule Ferrari F1 car before driving the team’s 2025 challenger, codename Project 677, on 19 February.

