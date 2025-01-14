If you notice a big police presence in Maranello later this month, no, it’s not the Pope arriving to bless Ferrari, it’s just the day of Lewis Hamilton’s debut outing in a Ferrari Formula 1 car.

Ferrari’s Tifosi are expected to fill the streets of Maranello when Hamilton heads to the team’s Fiorano circuit for his first test with his new team.

‘Hamilton mania’ is sweeping across Italy

After 12 years racing for Mercedes, bringing his results to seven World titles and 105 Grand Prix wins, Hamilton has swapped silver for red for the F1 2025 championship having signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari.

It’s a storyline that is already dominating the news cycle as pundits debate whether a record-breaking eighth World title awaits the 40-year-old. Should Hamilton achieve it, he’d break Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher’s record of seven.

Step one towards that though, is his first outing in a Ferrari Formula 1 car.

That will take place later this month in the week commencing January 20, Ferrari have yet to confirm the exact date as it will be weather-dependent.

But if you’re looking for a sign, the people of Maranello will give it away on the day. That’s according to Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero, who believes people will be lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the seven-time World Champion.

“A kind of Hamilton mania has already started in Italy,” he told the James Allen on F1 podcast.

“Since the New Year began, there is a big question mark that Italian Ferrari fans are trying to answer – when will the first test of Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari car take place?

“I cannot imagine the number of people that will be around the track. I’m expecting the Maranello and Fiorano streets will be filled with people.

“I’m expecting something that we haven’t seen in years. It will be hard work for the police.”

Chinchero isn’t the only one predicting Italy’s reaction to Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari with Emerson Fittipaldi claiming the country will come to a standstill on March 16 when Hamilton contests his debut race in red.

“Ferrari’s coming back strong. [You] can imagine Lewis at Ferrari. The whole [of] Italy is going to stop on Sunday, to watch Lewis drive a Ferrari!” he told talkSPORT’s On Track podcast.

“Lewis’ motivation, [it’s a] challenge to have a new team like Ferrari. Every driver has a dream to drive for Ferrari.

“And I think that at the stage of his life, to be able to go to Ferrari, with Frederic Vasseur, who was his team [principal] in Formula 3 and Formula 2. The family’s getting back together again and that’s going to be a big challenge.

“I’m looking forward to seeing next season, should be very exciting for Lewis and Formula 1 is getting extremely competitive now.”

Following his ‘wake-up’ test, which is likely to see Hamilton drive either the F1-75 or the SF-23, Hamilton will have another run at the Circuit de Catalunya later in the month.

According to the Italian edition of Motorsport.com, Ferrari have booked a window of four days at the Barcelona circuit for late January, giving the team crucial flexibility to conduct two crucial days of on-track running.

Hamilton will then officially represent Ferrari for the first time in pre-season testing in Bahrain next month.

