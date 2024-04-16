Lewis Hamilton theory as Adrian Newey to Ferrari rumours grow – F1 news roundup

Tuesday’s F1 news has a distinct Ferrari flavour, featuring a Lewis Hamilton 2025 theory and rumours of an Adrian Newey contract offer.

Are the Scuderia poised to assemble an F1 dream team – and a car designed by Newey, driven by Hamilton – under Fred Vasseur? Let’s dive into the day’s biggest headlines…

F1 news roundup: Lewis Hamilton, Adrian Newey to Ferrari and more

Alain Prost weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari switch

Four-time World Champion Alain Prost believes Lewis Hamilton could rediscover his motivation at Ferrari, theorising that the presence of Max Verstappen is what made a Red Bull move impossible.

Hamilton announced his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari over the winter, with reports last weekend claiming the seven-time World Champion only made the move after an approach to join Red Bull was rejected.

Prost has backed Hamilton to get his motivation back at Ferrari, claiming the door to a Red Bull seat was always likely to be closed for as long as Verstappen is there.

Read more: Alain Prost assesses Lewis Hamilton motivation in Max Verstappen Red Bull block theory

Adrian Newey spotted near Ferrari amid contract offer reports

Adrian Newey was recently spotted at Bologna airport amid rumours that the Red Bull F1 design guru has received an offer to join Ferrari.

After reports last month claimed Newey had an offer on the table from Aston Martin, it has emerged that Ferrari are interested too – and are “clearly serious this time”, having come close to securing the F1 design legend’s signature a decade ago.

The alleged sighting of Newey in Ferrari territory has added fuel to the theory that the current uncertainty surrounding Red Bull could force him to look elsewhere.

Read more: Adrian Newey spotted on Ferrari land amid fresh Red Bull exit offer rumours

Charles Leclerc facing ‘make-or-break’ season against Lewis Hamilton?

Jacques Villeneuve believes Charles Leclerc’s career is facing its “make or break” moment when he lines up with Hamilton from 2025.

Leclerc will team up with seven-time World Champion Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025, with the Monegasque set for potentially career-defining pressure to defend his place in the Scuderia.

Villeneuve reckons the pressure is all on Leclerc next season.

Read more: Jacques Villeneuve explains why Lewis Hamilton not the driver facing ‘make or break’ Ferrari test

Red Bull urged to keep Sergio Perez amid Carlos Sainz links

Red Bull have been warned against dropping Sergio Perez for Carlos Sainz, with an F1 pundit claiming the current Ferrari driver is at best “a tenth” faster than Verstappen’s 2024 team-mate.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have both left the door open to a potential Red Bull return for Sainz, who left junior team Toro Rosso towards the end of the 2017 season.

Despite a career-best run of form for Sainz, the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race since the start of last season, the reigning Constructors’ Champions have been warned that the Spaniard would not be the big upgrade many think.

Read more: Carlos Sainz ‘a tenth better’ than Sergio Perez at best alongside Max Verstappen

F1 team boss airs Daniel Ricciardo concerns

Former F1 team boss Giancarlo Minardi has aired fears that Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles are “much more complex” than they appear on the surface.

Having returned to F1 in 2023 with the aim of reclaiming his former Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen, Ricciardo now finds himself fighting for his future having lagged behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda so far this season.

Ricciardo will receive a new chassis at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix in a desperate bid to get his F1 comeback back on track.

Read more: ‘Much more complex’ issue behind Daniel Ricciardo struggles, ex-F1 team boss fears