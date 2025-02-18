Gerhard Berger has said a World Championship for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari would be “the greatest thing that has ever happened in Formula 1 in terms of marketing.”

Hamilton made the move to the Scuderia from Mercedes after a 12-season stint in time for the 2025 season, where he is looking to win a record eighth Drivers’ title.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari title would be ‘greatest thing that has ever happened in F1 in terms of marketing’

This move already sees the sport’s most statistically successful driver head to its most storied and historic team, with Ferrari seemingly on the rise once again, having gone close to last season’s Constructors’ Championship.

The scores are reset to zero once again, however, as the new cars prepare to be rolled out for the 2025 season, and Hamilton starts to drive for only his third team in his Formula 1 career.

Given the huge interest in this move from both within and outside the Formula 1 paddock, former Ferrari driver Berger believes that a Hamilton title as a Ferrari driver would go beyond what happens on track.

When asked if it would be possible for the seven-time champion to be crowned again at his new team, Berger told Auto Motor und Sport: “Yes. If Hamilton could become World Champion in a Ferrari, it would be the greatest thing that has ever happened in Formula 1 in terms of marketing.”

Berger highlighted the influence of Fred Vasseur and how he has helped reshape the Scuderia since taking on the role of team principal.

While it remains that Ferrari have not won a title since the 2008 Constructors’ Championship, the former Ferrari driver believes they should be involved in at least one of the fights this season, particularly by bringing Hamilton in to partner Charles Leclerc.

“I would put my money on Ferrari this season,” he said.

“I can’t say whether Hamilton or Leclerc will win the Drivers‘ or Constructors’ World Championship, but they will win a title. That’s my personal impression.

“Ferrari was almost always fast last year, with a few slip-ups. I trust Fred Vasseur to get this volatility out of the system. It took a while, but I think they are very close.

“They are well positioned in terms of engine and chassis and have top drivers. Vasseur makes a good impression. He is calm, thoughtful, always on point, and he delivers.

“That has been the case at all the stations in the motorsport world where he has been so far. It was a good decision by Ferrari to sign him. And it was clear that it would take a year or two for his work to pay off.

“Now I have the feeling that it’s starting to work. I also think it’s great that he got Hamilton. Vasseur will bring Ferrari back to the top.”

