Lewis Hamilton went into the Italian Grand Prix urging Ferrari to work as a team for the sake of his title bid. Now, he says it is “far too late” for team orders.

Hamilton gave that updated verdict after a bitterly disappointing home race for Ferrari, which featured a Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident at the start, Leclerc crashing out, and a P6 finish for Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari’s chance for team orders has been and gone

Hamilton is the closest non-Mercedes threat to Kimi Antonelli in the Drivers’ Championship.

However, Hamilton’s hopes of securing that record eighth title in F1 2026 took a major blow at Monza.

Hamilton joined Ferrari teammate Leclerc on the second row for the Italian Grand Prix. At the start, Hamilton squeezed down the inside into Turn 1, which became the outside for part two of the chicane.

Hamilton was shown the gravel and plummeted down to 10th. He eventually finished the race in P6.

Leclerc, meanwhile, crashed out at Parabolica on the next lap. He thankfully walked away from the shunt without serious injury.

As Antonelli was starting 20th at Monza due to engine penalties, Hamilton sensed an opportunity, so had urged Ferrari to “work as a team” in the context of his title hopes. That was a nod to team orders, with Hamilton better placed of the Ferrari drivers in the standings.

The calls for Ferrari to prioritise Hamilton in the title race have become an increasingly prominent narrative recently.

But, Hamilton says the window has closed for team orders to be worthwhile after the disappointment of Monza.

Hamilton is now 76 points off Antonelli and top spot.

“I think from today, we just lost so much ground to them on points, and it’s far too late for those decisions to come,” Hamilton said on the team orders topic, when speaking with PlanetF1.com and others after the Italian Grand Prix.

“It’s many, many weeks too late.

“Probably all I can do is just try and turn up. I’ll get up tomorrow morning, I’ll give it my best.

“I think ultimately today I just feel massively gutted for the tifosi who showed up for us today, the guys back at the factory who really really are giving it everything.

“We know yesterday we didn’t really execute that well, and I think same today.

“It’s tough this week. I’m giving it everything I can, and sometimes it’s just not enough. You need all the other stuff to come together.”

Considering his comments ahead of the race about teamwork, it was put to Hamilton that the incident with Leclerc at the Italian GP start was not what he needed at all.

“No. It was very bad for the team,” he confirmed.

“It put us way back in positions. Then I just tried to reset, and I was like, ‘Okay, try and catch up.'”

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Leclerc’s Lap 2 crash triggered the red flags as barrier repairs took place. For the standing restart, Hamilton was on medium tyres. He questioned that call after the race. He ran that set until the end.

“And then obviously we had to stop,” he continued. “I think we put the wrong tyres on, probably.”

Hamilton was restricted to sixth at the chequered flag.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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