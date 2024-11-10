Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson believes the Brazilian Grand Prix proved that outgoing Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is “past his prime” in Formula 1.

And he reckons Hamilton‘s F1 2021 title rival Max Verstappen may be the “greatest driver we’ve ever seen” after claiming arguably the best victory of his career in Sao Paulo.

Lewis Hamilton ‘past his prime’ in damning Jeremy Clarkson assessment

Verstappen took a giant step towards a fourth consecutive World Championship last weekend in Brazil, triumphing from 17th on the grid.

The Red Bull driver now holds a 62-point lead over Lando Norris ahead of the final three races of the F1 2024 season in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Another title success would see Verstappen become only the second driver in F1 history – after Red Bull icon Sebastian Vettel, who dominated between 2010 and 2013 – to win his first four World Championships in successive years.

F1 quotes: Jeremy Clarkson takes on Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and more

Verstappen’s devastating performance in Brazil came on a weekend Hamilton – the most decorated driver in history with a joint-record seven titles and more than 100 grand prix wins and pole positions to his name – struggled to get a tune out of his Mercedes.

Hamilton failed to reach Q3 in qualifying for both the sprint and main races, with the Mercedes driver struggling to a distant 10th in a race in which team-mate George Russell started on the front row and led the early stages.

Russell has started ahead of his illustrious team-mate at 16 of the 21 races held to date in F1 2024, not including sprint qualifying sessions.

Hamilton, who will turn 40 in January, announced earlier this year that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025, extending his career into a 19th season.

Writing in his column for The Sun newspaper, Clarkson claimed that Hamilton is now “too old” to perform at his peak, with Verstappen potentially emerging as the greatest driver in F1 history.

He said: “We learned two important things during last weekend’s Grand Prix in Brazil.

“Well, three, if you count Lance Stroll, who crashed his freshly repaired car on the formation lap.

“And then drove it into a gravel trap.

“First of all, Max Verstappen is one of the all-time greats.

“He may even be the greatest driver we’ve ever seen.

“And second, Lewis Hamilton is past his prime.

“He blamed his car for his tail-end qualifying session but his team mate, George Russell, was on the front row.

“Of course it’s possible that because Lewis is moving to Ferrari next year, the team are filling his fuel tank with lemon barley water instead of petrol.

“But that seems unlikely.

“It’s far more probable that he’s now too old.”

Hamilton cut a downbeat figure at the end of the race in Brazil, admitting the second half of the F1 2024 season has been “devastating” having hoped to end his Mercedes career on a high following victories at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break.

He told reporters: “It doesn’t feel good, obviously.

“It’s devastating to have these bad races in the second half of the season, but all I can say is we’re trying coming into the weekends, but it’s definitely not acceptable. It’s definitely not good enough.

“We have to take accountability, I have to take accountability, but I am doing the best with what I’ve got.

“For some reason, the car has been the worst of it this weekend and I don’t know what it is. We’re going to have to find out what it is.

“One of the cars was working a lot better, so there’s obviously potential still there.

“Let’s not talk about the car, because the car’s no good.

“Yesterday was terrible, today was terrible. Yesterday was bad. Qualifying was bad. Sprint race was bad. The car’s just been bad all weekend.

Hamilton went on to add that he does not “care” where he finishes relative to Russell in the final standings, adding that he just wants “to keep the car out of the wall” at this stage of the season.

He added: “I’m not fighting for the championship. Doesn’t matter really where we finish in the championship. I don’t care if I finish ahead of George or behind George, it doesn’t make no difference to me.

“I just want to keep the car out of the wall and try to score points if I can for the team.

“If they give me a car that doesn’t bounce off the track in the next few races, then hopefully we can get a better result.

“But looking forward to Christmas.”

